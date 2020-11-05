Wildcats host Mustangs for district title

When Pioneer (6-3 overall and 3-1 in district) visits Covington-Douglas (8-1, 4-0) for the District B-7 championship Friday, it will be the first time since 1989 the two Skeltur Conference rivals have met in football.
But the two coaching staffs will have a pretty good idea of what each other is thinking.
Pioneer head coach Gus Overstreet served as an assistant under Covington-Douglas head coach Brian Smith and defensive coordinator Mike Kaiser before returning to his alma mater.
Smith, known for his spread offenses, jokes a little about that with Overstreet being known for smash mouth football.
"Gus is doing nothing that I taught him,'' said Smith with a grin. "I'm not a ground-and-pound type of guy. I know a lot about him and he knows a lot about me, but not about our style.''
Smith remembers Overstreet as a "very hard working working assistant ... one of those guys who takes practices very serious and gets the maximum out of his talent. He got a lot out of his kids in junior high and high school when he was here. He was a fun guy to work with.''
Overstreet is beholden to both Smith and Kaiser. He was hired right out of Oklahoma Panhandle State University.
"They gave me an opportunity,'' he said. "They took a chance on me and I learned a lot. I couldn't have asked for a better situation. This was my first coaching home and it (C-D) will always be home to me. I still call them my friends. We'll see how the game goes. It should be exciting.''
The two teams scrimmaged each other in the preseason.
Overstreet said it's hard to tell what Smith is thinking since his offense is forever changing.
"He has done a phenomenal job with his hurry-up offense,'' Overstreet said. "He gets people in space and he finds the holes in your defense. His kids do a good job of finding the holes and exploiting it.''
The Wildcats, ranked No. 6 in Class B, have won eight straight games since a 54-48 loss to No. 1-ranked Class C Timberlake on Aug. 27. Covington-Douglas is averaging 52.2 points, 210.9 yards rushing and 212.1 yards passing per game.
Parker Smith has scored 24 touchdowns. Weston Carl has thrown for 25 touchdowns.
The Mustangs are allowing 146.8 yards pr game rushing and 103.9 yards passing.
Smith is concerned about the Mustangs' size advantage. Covington-Douglas' front five averages 192 pounds, while Pioneer averages 230.
"They have so much beef and size,'' Smith said. "They are very physical. We know what's coming and we have to figure out a way to stop it.''
Smith said his offense has been one of the most diverse he's ever coached.
The Wildcats have had 17 plays of 30 or more yards for touchdowns.
Pioneer is averaging 42.9 points, 336.9 yards per game rushing and 29.3 yards passing. Covington-Douglas has allowed 16.2 points, 154.8 yards rushing and 76.3 yards passing.
The Mustangs have a five-headed offense with running backs Leyton Parker (14), Kaden Humphries (7), Marzell Washington (7) and Rafael Torres (6) combining for 34 touchdowns. Quarterback Ty Dennett has scored 12 touchdowns and thrown for two scores.
"They have a stable of running backs that they can keep fresh,'' Smith said. "We have spent a lot of time watching film. I hope we didn't miss anything.''
"I'm happy with how we have been running the ball,'' Overstreet said. "It's a testament to our offensive line that has been opening up the holes. Rafael Torres has really stepped up in the rotation. He is a straight-line runner that we can go to when Leyton needs a break. We trust him to be a No. 1 back. We don't have a No. 1 back, we have a three- to four-headed monster.''
Both coaches said the game should come down to turnovers and who makes the least mistakes.
That could be good news for Covington-Douglas, which has a plus-27 turnover ratio. The Wildcats threw three interceptions in their lone loss to Timberlake.
"I would be happy if it was 28 after Friday,'' Smith said. "If we can win the turnover battle by one, it would be good. We have done a good job of forcing turnovers and rotating to the ball.''
Pioneer has lost only six fumbles this season, but three came in a 26-20 loss to Barnsdall on Oct. 23.
The Mustangs' motto has been "do the little things right and the big things will take care of itself.''
"We have done the little things right, that's why we're playing for a district championship,'' Overstreet said. "It's going to be up to how much everyone wants to compete and who wants to win the game the most.''
A Covington-Douglas win would match the most wins by a Wildcat team since going 9-3 in 2011.
"It's exciting,'' Smith said. "This is something that you dream about in the offseason — being in Week 10 for all the marbles.''
Both teams are coming off lopsided wins — Pioneer, 64-14 over Yale and Covington-Douglas, 56-8 over Olive.
Because no district games were lost to COIVD-19, District B-7 is determining its standings the usual way. Pioneer, with a loss, would still be second because of Arkansas Plan points.
Both teams will get first round byes.
"The magnitude of this game is big,'' Smith said. "I hope both sides realize how special a game like this is.''
