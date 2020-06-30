Fireworks, warm weather and a full night of racing brought out another large crowd to Enid Speedway on Saturday night.
Saturday's crowd was estimated by some to be as large or larger than the speedway's season-opener on June 6 that drew in excess of 3,000 people.
The main attraction of the "Mid Summer Modified Shootout" saw Tanner Mullens out of Wichita, Kan., take first place in the 30-lap modified A-feature and pick up the $2,000 winner's share. The purse and winner's share received a significant boost with the sponsorship of Mel Hambelton Ford Racing, also out of Wichita.
Mullens took the checkered flag ahead of Cole Traugott. Greg Burt, Dan Powers and Dustin Allen rounded the top five.
Woodward's Brandon Kenny won the 20-lap sport modified A-feature with Robert Elliott taking second. Completing the top five in sport modified were John Newton, 4, Mike Roach and Kaleb Roach.
Brad Savoie of Perry took first in the 20-lap pure stock A-feature Saturday finishing ahead of Heston Shaw, Dakotah Stewart, Logan Macy and Korey Vendetti.
There also was a 12-lap B-feature in the pure stock division with Ronnie Ramer taking the checkered. Rick Phelps, J.R. Williams, Harley Weidner and Michael Harris completed the top five.
Enid Aaron Bliss took first in the 15-lap A-feature in the hot shots division ahead of Makayla Rauschenberg. Dylan Whitley, Jeff Wendel and Jason Weber also finished in the top five.
A total of 78 cars were entered Saturday night.
Up next at Enid Speedway on July 11 is the USA Firecracker Sooner Late Model Show in addition to pure stocks, sport mod, modified and hot shots.
