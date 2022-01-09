ENID, Okla. — Kingfisher took home first place in the Wheat Capital Tournament Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, using a pair of late free throws by Xavier Ridenour to break a tie with 0.3 seconds left on the clock.
The Yellowjackets fell behind early but made up for it by outscoring the Goldbugs 15-9 in the second period. The two teams were tied at 39 with 15 seconds remaining with the Goldbugs bringing the ball down the court looking to take the final shot of the game after the Yellowjackets turned the ball over on their previous possession.
Ridenour applied pressure as the Goldbugs were trying to bring the ball across halfcourt and managed to get a deflection when he was fouled hard going for the loose ball.
At the line with a one-and-one Ridenour knocked down both shots to secure the win.
“Xavier Ridenour is one of our best free throw shooters,” Kingfisher assistant coach Chris Combs said. “Once he was fouled we were confident in him knocking it down.”
He finished with 10 points while Maddox Mecklenburg led the team in scoring with 13 points.
Jackson Feely led the Goldbugs with nine points with all of those coming from behind the arc.
Girls 3rd place
WOODWARD 58, TULSA ROGERS 56 (OT)
Thessaly Pfeifer scored eight of her game-high 35 points in overtime to lead Woodward past Tulsa Rogers, 58-56 in overtime in the girls third-place game. Brianna Gist had 18 points to lead the Ropers.
Boys 3rd place
JOHN MARSHALL 61, PERRY 59
Derrick Lawrence scored 30 points to lead John Marshall to a 61-59 overtime victory over Perry in the boys third-place game. The Bears scored the winning basket off a turnover late in the OT period. Caden Hall had 19 points for the Maroons.
Girls 5th place
GARBER 41, ALVA 37
Leila Washington scored eight of her team-high 13 points in the fourth period to spark Garber to a come-from-behind 41-37 victory over Alva in the girls consolation finals.
Washington’s spurt allowed the Lady Wolverines to outscore the Ladybugs, 41-37 over the final period. Alyssa Johnson had 11 for Garber while freshmen Jaycee Kelln and Lakin Gaddy led Alva with 14 and 12 points respectively.
Boys 5th place:
JONES 69, GARBER 59
Jones used a 27-16 third quarter spurt to beat Alva, 69-59 in the boys consolation finals. The Longhorn defense did not allow a field goal in the fourth period until Solomon Bishop connected with 1:24 remaining.
The Longhorns had four players in double figures, led by Landon Loud’s 24 points. Aidan Johnston had 15 for Garber, followed by Bishop and Trayvon Bennett with 12 and Tydonte Chester with 10.
Boys 7th place
CHISHOLM 75, WOODWARD 72
Chisholm’s boys ended the game on a 9-0 run to beat Woodward, 75-72 in the seventh-place game. Woodward had four starters to foul out.
Web Bullard led a well-balanced Longhorn attack with 19 points, followed by Kellen Epps with 18, Bryce Patton with 13 and Camden Daniels with 11. Epps had nine points in the fourth quarter. Kash Shipley led the Boomers with 25 points while Peyton Hughes had 18.
Girls 7th place
CHISHOLM 56, JOHN MARSHALL 43
Emma Tennell had six three-pointers en route to a 20-point performance to lead Chisholm past John Marshall, 56-43 in the seventh-place game. She had 12 first half points to spark the Lady Longhorns to a 33-22 halftime lead. Cyriah Roberson and Jayla Lawson led the Lady Bears with 23 and 12 points apiece.
Girls Box Scores
7th place
CHISHOLM 56, JOHN MARSHALL 43
John Marshall 9 13 7 14 — 43
Chisholm 19 14 12 11 — 56
John Marshall — Roberson 23, Allen 6, Galloway 2, Lawson 12
Chisholm — Kruska 2, Tennell 20, Watkins 8, Vogt 4, Winter 15, Green 8
5th place
GARBER 41, ALVA 37
Alva 12 10 7 8 — 37
Garber 12 5 10 14 — 41
Alva — Gaddy 12, Kelln 14, Perez 2, Durkee 9
Barber — Howry 4, Light 7, A. Johnson 11, Gay 4, L. Washington 13, Eiland 2
3rd place
WOODWARD 58, TULSA ROGERS 56 (OT)
Woodward 14 15 12 7 10 — 58
Rogers 14 21 9 4 8 — 56
Woodward — Hagemeier 3, Porter 12, Pfeifer 35, Edwards 5, O’Handley 2, Douglas-Fisher 1
Rogers — Overstreet 5, McQuarters 9, Matlock 11, Gist 18, Simmons 6, J. Jones 3,Morrison 6
Championship
PERRY 40, JONES 39
Boys Box Scores
7th place
CHISHOLM 75, WOODWARD 72
Woodward 19 21 14 18 — 72
Chisholm 19 16 23 17 — 75
Woodward — Baker 2, Hughes 18, Martin 6, Reid 2, Pope 2, Moseley 6, Mead 11, Shipley 25
Chisholm — Patton 13, Bullard 19, Daniels 11, Crosswhite 7, Aman 3, Epps 18, Harmon 2, Easter 2
5th place
JONES 69, GARBER 59
Garber 12 17 16 12 — 59
Jones 15 12 27 15 — 69
Garber — S. Bishop 12, Bennett 12, Butcher 2, Nagel 7, Chester 10, Johnston 15
Jones — Sweat 10, Loud 24, Davis 11, Rowlett 7, Creasey 2, May 13
3rd place
JOHN MARSHALL 61, PERRY 59 (OT)
John Marshall 14 14 15 12 6 — 61
Perry 13 13 14 15 4 — 59
John Marshall — Lawrence 30, Goldsmith 12, Mitchell 12, Turner 5, Wilson-Griffin 2
Perry — Vernard 1, C. Hall 19, Hight 10, Garfield 10, Webb 5, Cash 12, Lansden 2
Championship
KINGFISHER 41, ALVA 39
Alva 14 9 5 11 — 39
Kingfisher 9 15 8 9 — 41
Alva — Malone 3, Reed 7, Feely 9, Penco 8, Hofen 8, Jones 4
Kingfisher — Slezickey 3, Ridenour 10, Mx. Mecklenburg 13, Kitchens 8, Davis 7
