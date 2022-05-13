CARL ALBERT 9, WESTERN 1
Carl Albert 000 310 221 —` 9 12 3
Western 000 000 010 — 1 6 1
WP — Holzhammer, 7 1/3 innings, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 10 strikeouts, 2 walks. LP — Palacio, 5 innings, 8 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 3 strikeouts, 2 walks. Carl Albert — Shaffer, 2 runs scored; DeButy, 2 runs scored; Schilling, 2-for-5, double, home run, 3 RBI; Curtis, 3-for-5, 2 runs scored, 5 RBI, 2 doubles, home run. Western — Kemp, 2-for-3, RBI; Brinton, 2-for-4; Lemay, run scored
