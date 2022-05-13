Enid, OK (73701)

Today

Mixed clouds and sun this morning. Scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 88F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 61F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.