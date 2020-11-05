Waukomis still looking for first win

Waukomis and Okeene will have objectives when the Chiefs (0-8, 0-3) visit the Whippets (3-5, 2-2) in the final game of the regular season.
The visiting Chiefs are looking to end a 19-game losing streak over two seasons. The Whippets are looking for their third straight win and to strengthen their hold on third place in District B-2.
Waukomis had a near-miss last week in a 32-22 loss to Pond Creek-Hunter in a game where they outgained the Panthers 307-150 but were done in by three turnovers — two coming on cross-country pass interceptions (92 and 87 yards for touchdowns).
The Chiefs are down to 12-13 players because of injuries, including stalwarts Cooper Wieden and Thad Terrel. Waukomis coach Mark Timberlake said his team has maintained a positive attitude through the hard times and would like to see his team rewarded for it.
"The kids have been buying into what we do,'' Timberlake said. "They are buying into the team concept. It's been fun to watch them progress. I just want them so badly to get into the win column. They deserved it. They have played hard on every snap and have gone to the last whistle. I would hate to see them not get what they deserve. This is a game of inches. Typically, three to seven plays decide a game and we have been on the short end of that stick.''
Terrel had surgery on his hand last week and is out for the season. The 6-foot-7, 250-pound Wieden has been out for half the season with a hand injury. Those two losses hit even harder considering the Chiefs' inexperience. Nine players didn't play varsity football last season.
"It's been rough, but our kids have stepped up and have been in the next-man-up mentality,'' Timberlake said. "They have done everything we asked. It's just a young team that is just scratching the surface. I hope they all stay out next year and continue to play the game that we love.''
Waukomis will go with either Ricky Woodruff or Dakota Hines at quarterback. Timberlake said "we're going to use whoever puts us in the best position to win.''
Woodruff has scored nine touchdowns this season, including touchdown runs of one and eight yards. Wyatt Felber scored the other TD on a 15-yard run. The Chiefs had 120 yards in the return game.
First-year Okeene coach Reese Brickman said the Whippets can't take the Chiefs lightly.
"They have some athletes and they have ways of moving the football,'' he said. "If you don't play well, they can beat you. We have to make sure that we are mentally prepared.''
Freshmen Brody Jinkens and William Karbs have led the Okeene turnaround the last few weeks, which has included wins over Pond Creek-Hunter, 28-10 and Kremlin-Hillsdale, 34-0.
Jinkens ran for three scores and threw for another (12 yards to Miles Howe) against Kremlin-Hillsdale as the Whippets had their highest scoring game of the season. Karbs added another score to give him six for the season.
Brickman attributed his team's turnaround to Jinkens taking the reins at quarterback, establishing the run and good defense.
The shutout over Kremlin-Hillsdale was Okeene's first since a 46-0 win over Mooreland Nov. 3, 2017.
"We were trying to find our offensive and defensive identities the first few weeks of the season,'' Brickman said. "A lot of it has been taking care of the football, making the proper reads and not turning the ball over. Our kids seem to be a lot more confident and they are buying into the techniques that we are coaching.
"Winning breeds confidence. When you're winning, you seem to care about each other. We're having fun offensively and defensively. There has been a change in attitude and focus over the last few weeks. We want to carry that momentum over into the playoffs. We're not good enough to beat people on form. We're playing with great effort and we're sacrificing for each other. We're leaving it out on the field.''
The team's tackling has been more consistent, Brickman said. The offensive turnaround can go to better offensive line play, Brickman said.
"We got our center back and that has helped,'' Brickman said. "With this pandemic, you may have some kids out one week and another group out the next. We finally got some consistency up front and we were able to develop some depth which has kept us fresh and has allowed us to wear people down.''
Jinkens has been an aggressive runner, which has given Okeene another offensive option.
"He's made some freshmen mistakes,'' Brickman said, "But he has taken care of the ball well and that has opened up our running game.''
Waukomis is 0-16 against Okeene since 1970. They played on an almost regular basis until Waukomis went to 8-man in 1988.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.