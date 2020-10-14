Waukomis returns from layoff to face Kremlin-Hillsdale

Waukomis' football team has a new appreciation for the sport after sitting out the last two weeks because of COVID-19.
"I think it made us realize how important safety is,'' said Chiefs coach Mark Timberlake whose team went into quarantine after a player tested positive for coronavirus. "If you have one kid with it, you don't want the other kids getting it because it could lead to something very severe. We're doing OK now.''
The new enthusiasm could be felt Monday as the 0-5 Chiefs began preparations for Thursday's District B-2 game at 2-4 Kremlin-Hillsdale.
"It's like a refreshing approach to a second season,'' said Timberlake whose team's scheduled district opener with Cherokee was canceled. "It was so good to be back out there playing a sport that we love. Last week was pretty miserable. We were lucky one of the weeks was our bye week.''
Kremlin-Hillsdale is the first team with a losing record the Chiefs will have faced. Waukomis' five losses have come to teams with a combined record of 24-4. Two losses came to teams in the AP top five in Class C — No. 1 Timberlake and No. 5 Waynoka.
"We have had a pretty dominant schedule,'' Timberlake said. "I think we should be competitive with the rest of the teams on our schedule. We match up better with Kremlin-Hillsdale than our previous opponents. They have a talented little back (Nic Snodgrass) and a good offensive lineman (Dalton McAlister) that are the gears that move their team.''
The Chiefs will be at a disadvantage conditioning wise after sitting at home for two weeks.
"It's going to take us two or three weeks to get back to full health,'' Timberlake said. "It was pretty rough.''
The Broncs are coming off a 48-14 loss to Pond Creek-Hunter in their district opener. They trailed 20-14 late in the second period when they were derailed by a pass interception that led to a touchdown and the opening kickoff of the second half returned for a score.
"That game should have been a lot closer,'' said Broncs coach Tyler Severin. "We had some busts on some big plays that made a lot of difference. That gave them all the momentum and they kept putting it on us and we couldn't do anything about it.''
He praised Snodgrass, who scored on an 11-yard run for his 10th touchdown of the season. Quarterback Maddox Myers added a two-yard scoring run, his second of the season.
Severin said the game should be a good matchup. He said the Broncs' 10-8 win a year ago doesn't mean anything now.
"They have played some really good teams,'' he said of the Chiefs. "You can't go off their won-loss record. The team we played last year was a completely different team. They are a lot better than they were last year and so are we.''
Waukomis is led by Ricky Woodruff, who has scored five of Waukomis' six touchdowns — including kickoff returns of 84 and 80 yards.
The Chiefs, though, will be without end-guard 6-foot-7, 350-pound Cooper Wieden, who has missed the last two games with a torn tendon in his finger. Waukomis will be suiting up approximately 15 players.
"That's a big hole to fill,'' Timberlake said. "The season doesn't stop because of injuries. We need to get him back pretty quick because he's a big part of our team both literally and figuratively. We're under 20 kids. Anytime anyone gets hurt, it hurts your depth. It's a bad deal when you have to have a coach fill in to have a full scout team or have to go to half lines. It's tough to prepare.''
Kremlin-Hillsdale hopes to get back versatile Kaden Stewart, who has played linebacker, guard, defensive end as well as being the team's quarterback last year. He will have to wear a cast to protect a broken hand.
"He will definitely give us a boost if he can play,'' Severin said.
Severin is confident the Broncs can rebound from the Pond Creek-Hunter loss. A win would give the Broncs one more win than they had last season.
Waukomis is trying to break a 16-game losing streak and give Timberlake his first win as a head coach.
Waukomis leads the series, 13-8.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.