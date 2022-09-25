Enid, Chisholm and OBA competed in the Jiffy Trip Red Carpet Rendezvous this weekend, a split-site tournament with pool play Friday and Saturday with bracket play following.
At Enid, neither the Pacers nor the Lady Longhorns moved on to bracket play.
“We played tough, all things considered,” Enid coach Gabe Watts said. “Most of the games we lost were only lost by a few points. When you can go out and compete with teams that are ranked towards the top of their class and only lose by a few points, it makes the losses a little easier to stomach.”
At OBA, the Lady Trojans advanced to the tournament finals, where they fell 2-1 to Tulsa NOAH.
On Friday, Enid fell 2-0 to Verdigris, Inola and Catoosa, all teams ranked in the Top 20. The team was, for the most part, led by former player Dasani Levy, due to a death in coach Watts’ family.
The Pacers finished the day strong, defeating Chisholm, 2-0.
Enid was without freshman Taylor Woods, due to an OSSAA rule allowing only four tournaments per player, in either junior varsity or varsity.
“It definitely hurt us not having Taylor,” Watts said. “She gives us an offensive attack that we needed this weekend.”
Enid came back on Saturday and went 1-2 to finish pool play, defeating Southwest Covenant in its final game of the tournament.
Chisholm was winless in Friday play, losing to Inola, Catoosa, Skiatook and Enid.
Saturday went better for the Lady Longhorns, even after a loss to North Rock Creek to open the day. Chisholm defeated Southwest Covenant for the Lady Longhorns’ only win of the tournament, before falling to Verdigris at the end.
At Enid, Verdigris won the bracket with a 2-0 win over Inola.
OBA went 2-1 Friday at home, defeating Ponca City and OKC Knights, before dropping a close game to NOAH, 2-1.
OBA went 2-0 to end pool play on Saturday, defeating Tecumseh and Locust Grove.
OBA defeated Oologah-Talala, 2-1 in the semifinals to advance to a rematch with NOAH, falling 2-1 to take second place.
“I’m really pleased with our results,” said OBA coach Randy Roth. “This weekend was the first matches of the season we have been a whole team. Seniors Clara Caldwell and Zoe Holmes both returned from injuries this week, so for having not played as a unit this season, I’m pleased.”
OBA’s Emma Butler and Brianna Colby were both voted by coaches to the all-tournament team. Enid’s Lauren Powell made the all-tournament team for Enid’s pool.
