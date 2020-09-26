Senior Night ceremonies were under way, Enid High’s Big Blue Marching Band was performing outside the stadium. The Plainsmen’s home opening football game was just minutes away from kicking off.
Then the surprise announcement came from Enid Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Darrell Floyd that Enid’s football game at D. Bruce Selby Stadium against Jenks was canceled, roughly just 30 minutes before the scheduled 7 p.m. kickoff, due to two players testing positive for the coronavirus.
“I got the call at 6:05 p.m. that the state epidemiologist was officially postponing the game,” Floyd said.
“Due to some positive cases that resulted from the freshman and JV game at Guthrie on Monday, we have worked with the county health department, the state health department and the state epidemiologist this afternoon,” Floyd said Friday.
“I know they had a kid that tested positive on Monday and we had a kid that played in that game that tested positive on Tuesday. Our kid has been quarantined since Tuesday.”
Floyd said once the state and county health departments get involved they have the call at that point and felt the safest thing to do was postpone both Enid’s and Guthrie’s varsity football games.
“We were in hopes of getting the game in tonight,” Floyd said. “I think part of the issue became (for the health department officials) was that Guthrie did not have a mask requirement as we do and that came in to play. They were still in the five-to-eight day contagious period and there had not been an opportunity to do full contact tracing.”
Floyd said in addition to recognizing the senior football players, he had hoped to recognize senior band members, but that wasn’t possible at the time as some band parents had not arrived as the band was not scheduled to be honored until halftime.
Floyd said senior band members will be recognized at Enid’s next home game, which is currently scheduled for Oct. 9 against Westmoore.
He said tickets for Friday’s game will also be honored at Enid’s next home game.
The sudden cancelation stunned everyone.
“It’s a shocker,” said Enid Athletic Director Billy Tipps Friday evening. “The No. 1 thing of course is the safety of our kids. But you see the disappointment in the kids’ eyes and it kills you. We do this job to see young people have success and have opportunities and good experiences. Some of that got taken away tonight, but hopefully in the future they will get that back.”
Floyd said he will be surprised if Friday’s canceled game against Jenks will be rescheduled. Both Floyd and Tipps said it was too soon to make a determination on the fate of Enid’s next scheduled game Oct. 2 at Yukon.
Enid News & Eagle Executive Editor Rob Collins and freelance reporter Grant Ramirez also contributed to this story.
