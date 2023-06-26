ENID, Okla. — Northern Oklahoma College Enid baseball coach Scott Mansfield has been hired as the new athletic director for Enid Public Schools.
Mansfield was approved by a unanimous vote of the Enid Public Schools Board of Education at a special session school board meeting at noon Monday, June 26, 2023.
“I’m excited for the future,” Mansfield said. “This was a long-term life and career goal. You have plans, and hopefully they are long down the road, but this opportunity presented itself, and we love Enid. My wife (Megan) is established in Enid. So now we are here for the long haul.”
He will start his EPS duties at the start of the school's fiscal year, July 1, and replaces Billy Tipps, who leaves Enid for Bentonville, Ark., after four years as athletic director at Enid schools.
Mansfield has been with NOC Enid for 13 years, four of those as head coach, and under his leadership, the NOC Enid Jets won the National Junior College Athletic Association Division II World Series in 2019, which was played at David Allen Memorial Ballpark in Enid.
NOC Enid officials said a search for a new head coach is under way.
Mansfield said his first goal is to get to know his coaches, which he will have a chance to do during a meeting on Thursday.
“I want to continue this athletic department on the current trajectory and continue to molding men and women to be leaders,” Mansfield said.
Over the past year, the Plainsmen football team made the second round in the state playoffs, the baseball team made the state championship game, the Pacers softball team made a run in the state tournament and students in other sports have enjoyed success with medaling at the state meets and tournaments. Mansfield said hopes to continue the tradition of success.
“Enid athletics as a whole is in a great spot,” Mansfield said. “It’s my job to come in here and fine-tune it and support the coaches and administrators.”
Enid currently is searching to hire its first girls wrestling coach, as well as assistant coaches in a plethora of different sports.
“We need to get back into the community and create excitement around each individual program, “Mansfield said. “I think social media and digital media is a big part of it.”
One major challenge in athletics right now is how to navigate the name, image and likeness legislation circulating in the country. A name, image and likeness bill was passed in Oklahoma that extends the opportunity to high school athletes.
Mansfield said that is something the district needs to learn to navigate so if the opportunity arises for Enid students it is handed in the right manner.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.