WAUKOMIS, Okla. — Visiting Chisholm had the highest of highs and the lowest of lows in an 8-7 loss to No. 15 Class A Waukomis Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, at the Lady Chiefs’ field.
The Lady Longhorns, 2-10, scored six runs in the top of the seventh to tie the game at 7-7 but would lose the game on an overthrow to second on a force attempt. Six of Waukomis’ eight runs were unearned.
“Chalk that one to experience for our younger girls,’’ said Lady Longhorns coach Kevin Burns. “We have a lot of freshmen and sophomores playing and they are still learning.’’
Raely Harmon led off the eighth with a bloop single. She was forced out at second on a ground ball by Morgan Robinette. Hope Gilliland, whose three-run inside-the-park homer in the fifth was the big blow of the day, hit a slow grounder. The throw went past second allowing Robinette to score.
“The play was at first base,’’ Burns said. “It was a slow roller. You go to first to get the out. You have two outs and you may get out of it.’’
Waukomis coach Nate Pearson, though, said Gilliland’s speed puts a lot of pressure on defenses.
“When Hope got up there, I figured something good was going to happen,’’ Pearson said. “She makes contact and puts pressure on everybody.’’
“I just wanted to make contact and put pressure on them,’’ Gilliland said. “We stuck with it.’’
Gilliland scored three runs. She showed her speed on the inside-the-park homer which went to the right center field fence scoring Rylee Bass and Robinette ahead of her. Pearson did not hesitate to send her home.
“As soon as it hit the fence, I was sending her,’’ Pearson said. “With her speed, it’s hard to get her out. There was a play at the plate, but I like my chances.’’
“It was exciting,” Gilliland said.
Errors at the wrong time were costly to Chisholm. Waukomis’ first run in the fifth was aided by an error.
Burns, though, was proud of the comeback. Emily Arnold’s bases-loaded double brought in three runs. Jaylyn Pina led off with a triple and scored when Alice Watkins reached on an error. An intentional walk to Macie Andrews and a single by Addy Dunkin set up Arnold’s big hit. Maddi Fuksa singled in Arnold and came home on a double by Ady Collins. Pina flew out to right to end the inning.
“They battled back and didn’t quit,’’ Burns said. “That’s the good thing about baseball or softball. It’s never over until the final out. They didn’t quit, that’s for sure.’’
“You have to give them credit,’’ Pearson said. “They hit the ball really well. Last week, we gave up six runs on four errors against Covington-Douglas and lost, but we had only one error that inning.’’
Chisholm scored its other run in the fourth when Jaley Harris led off with a double. Courtesy runner Alice Watkins scored after a wild pitch and a Collins single.
Robinette scored twice for Waukomis. Meyer drove in Tori Rhodes in the third with a fielder’s choice. Gilliland had earlier scored when Morgan Shaw reached on an error. Shaw had singled in Gilliland in the fourth. Gilliland had singled and stole second.
Andrews, Chisholm’s ace, did not pitch because of some tenderness in her arm. Shaw had five strikeouts and walked only one, the intentional pass to Andrews in the seventh. Harris had five strikeouts and walked six.
The Lady Longhorns visit Ringwood on Tuesday while the Lady Chiefs go to Garber.
