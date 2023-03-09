ENID, Okla. — After sweeping Tahlequah on Monday and Tuesday, the Enid Plainsmen are ready to take on Edmond Santa Fe on Friday, March 9, 2023, at David Allen Memorial Ballpark.
The Plainsmen are 4-0 on the season. Edmond Santa Fe is also 4-0 on the season. The game starts at 6 p.m. at the downtown Enid ballpark.
Pitching has led the Plainsmen so far this season. Enid has allowed five runs through four games, with two shutouts, including a season-opening combined no-hitter over Edison Prep at the Owasso Festival.
Seth Carlson and Karter Simon combined to strike out 11 batters against Edison and walked two batters.
In two starts, Carlson has thrown seven innings, with just two hits, one earned run and 14 strikeouts.
On Monday — in the home opener, a 7-0 win over Tahlequah — Jake Kennedy struck out 12 batters in five innings. Kennedy allowed just two hits.
“It (the pitching) has been consistent,” said Plainsmen coach Brad Gore. “We’ve limited the walks. We still need to find that guy that can come in and get the last three outs.”
Outfielder Garrett Shull is three-for-nine this season and has walked five times. In three fames, Kennedy is four-for-seven with five RBI and a double.
