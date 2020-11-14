Tulsa Union ends Enid's season with 55-0 playoff rout

TULSA – The Enid Plainsmen’s season ends with a 55-0 loss to Tulsa Union in the first round of the Class 6A1 playoffs on Friday.
The Plainsmen (3-7) were unable to slow down Union’s rushing attack led by running back A.J. Green. Green finished with 109 yards and two touchdowns on the ground and one receiving in just two quarters of action.
Union (5-4) was successful on all three of its two-point conversions it tried in the first quarter. All three were converted using a trick formation in which the entire offensive line positioned themselves on the far hash mark while Ravaughn Banks took the snap from the center and ran it in. On Union’s third attempt, Banks faked a handoff and found Gage Bohannon in the back of the end zone, giving Union a 24-0 lead in the opening five minutes of the game.
Banks finished the first half with five rushes for 50 yards, including a 34-yard touchdown run that gave Union its first score of the game.
“They’re tremendously talented and we weren’t good enough to corral them today.” Enid head coach Rashaun Woods said.
The Plainsmen limped into the locker rooms trailing 55-0 at the break after allowing four touchdowns in the first quarter and three in the second. When Union took the field for the second half Green, Banks and a good portion of the rest of its starters stayed on the sidelines, likely to stay rested for their next playoff opponent.
Woods said after the game that despite not giving up any points in the second half, he didn’t feel like they really did anything better than in the first.
“We didn’t.” Woods said about whether his team improved in the second half. “They were bringing in their twos and that was it. We still made all the same mistakes we made in the first half. We couldn’t catch a pass, the quarterback play was really good but it didn’t matter if the guys don’t catch the ball. We’ve just got to be better we weren’t good enough. They beat us in about every phase of the game.”
The win gave Union its 18th-straight victory over the Plainsmen dating back to 1991.
It was the first playoff appearance for Enid since 2009. Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association expanded the playoffs to include additional teams in the wake of numerous games that were canceled this season due to the coronavirus.
Enid’s offense has relied heavily on the play of senior quarterback Blake Priest, who’s been a catalyst for getting the ball in the hands of the Plainsmen’s playmakers. Against Union, Priest did a solid job of putting the ball where it needed to be, but the receivers were unable to make the necessary catches to give the Plainsmen a chance.
“I was happy with the way Blake Priest played as far his reads and stuff. He put the ball where it needed to be.” Woods said, “Unfortunately guys were dropping passes but he really had an understanding of where the ball was supposed to go and he did well. I was happy with this season and I was happy with his final game.”
Priest ended the first half completing 9-21 passes for 44 yards. This will be the senior quarterback’s final game with the Plainsmen and Enid has the difficult task of finding yet another player to replace him.
“It’ll be the third year that I’m here and the third new guy.” Woods said about the quarterback position.
Woods says that despite losing 21 seniors to graduation this offseason, the team still has a lot to look forward to. Sophomore running back Luke Rauh is expected to step in for senior running back Johnny Villa next season after an impressive season in the backup spot.
“I’m excited for tomorrow…losing today sucks but getting back into it and working in the next crop of guys.” Woods said.
The Plainsmen have a lot to build off of this season after improving from a disappointing 0-10 season last year. Regardless, Woods says his team didn’t feel it met the goals it set out for at the beginning of the season.
“The goal was to try to get to .500 and we didn’t do that.” Woods said, “I felt like we had a chance but … that was the goal to at least be able to do that and we didn’t get it done. But we’re vastly improved, that’s something to build on, I believe. We will continue to get after it every chance we get.”
Woods said despite the disappointments he was proud of the work the team put in to improve. His message to the team after the game was clear:
“I just thanked them.” Woods said. “They worked hard this year, man. They gave it their all this year, worked hard. I was proud of the way they prepared and I really felt like we got the most out of them.”
