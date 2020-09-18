Trojans motivated by being homecoming foe

Football theory 101 says you schedule a weak opponent for homecoming to make sure all the old grads leave happy.
Oklahoma Bible Academy will take that as motivation when the 1-1 Trojans will be 0-2 Newkirk's homecoming opponent at 7 p.m. Friday.
"That always gets you fired up a bit,'' said Trojans coach Chris Cayot. "No matter what is happening, you still have to pick somebody for homecoming. There's a reason why you pick people for homecoming. It's still a motivation. It would be dumb not to use it that way. It is what it is. You got to pick somebody.''
It's the home opener for the Tigers, who opened the season with losses to No. 9-ranked Tonkawa, 49-14 and 2-0 Woodland, 50-0. OBA is coming off its first loss of the season — 26-19 to Blackwell.
"They have had a rough start,'' Cayot said. "You have to partially attribute that to who they have been playing. Being young and having a new coach (Eddy Scott) it's been tough for them to get out of the gate against two really good opponents. Tonkawa and Woodland were really physical and got after them.''
Newkirk has tried to have a balanced attack in its spread offense, Cayot said.
Both of Newkirk's touchdowns this season have come on runs after being down 49-0 to Tonkawa. The Tigers were able to get into Woodland territory the second quarter but couldn't convert.
Newkirk has had problems on special teams. Woodland's Nate Lockert returned a kickoff 90 yards and a punt 62 yards for scores. Tonkawa's Jake Morgan returned a punt 11 yards for a score.
"A lot of different things got them behind the 8-ball in those games,'' Cayot said.
The Trojans character will be tested after Blackwell scored 12 unanswered points in the fourth period to rally back from a 19-14 deficit.
Cayot said the Trojans have had "what you would call challenging practices,'' this week in response to the fourth quarter collapse.
"So far they have responded,'' Cayot said. "It wasn't like it was a blowout loss. We had every opportunity to win the football game. We just didn't get it done. Blackwell stepped up and had some guys make big plays and took it away from us a little bit.''
The 2A Maroons were able to "wear out'' the Trojans when it counted, Cayot said.
"We talked to our kids about competing,'' Cayot said. "We were getting frustrated and getting our dobbers down a bit and we were still ahead at that point. When they took the lead, they were able to get us on our heels. We talked about being mentally tougher, being together and being good teammates. We need to pick each other up.
Blackwell hurt OBA both on the ground (196) and in the air (146). The Trojans did force three turnovers — two interceptions and a fumble.
"Other than one bust, we played well in the secondary,'' he said. "We had too many missed tackles.''
The Trojans didn't have a serious threat in the final period. Quarterback Bodie Boydstun scored on a five-yard run and threw a eight-yard touchdown pass to Conner Colby. Jett Cheatham scored his second touchdown of the season on a 10-yard run.
"Bodie played well,'' Cayot said. "He did what we asked him to run the ball after they took Jett away from us. There were a couple of pass plays that we should have coached up him a bit. He is learning how to read defenses and take care of things.''
Friday's game will be OBA's final contest before opening district play at home against Crescent next week.
"You want to come out out of the non-district season clicking,'' Cayot said. "It's going to be important for us to come back and compete for 48 minutes after what happen last week.''
Wide receiver Nick Shelton's status is uncertain because of a knee injury. Freshman lineman Travis Moore is out for the season after having ACL surgery.
It's the first-ever meeting between the two schools.
