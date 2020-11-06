Trojans hoping to create logjam in District A3 standings

Oklahoma Bible Academy will be trying to throw off the District A-3 playoff picture when the Trojans (6-3 overall and 3-2 in district) travel to No. 9-ranked Tonkawa (6-2, 4-1) for a 7 p.m. kickoff Friday.
If the Trojans can upset the Bucs and No. 1-ranked Cashion beats Crescent, it would basically force a three-way tie for second. Under the new playoff plan for 2020, the 2-3-4 spots would be determined by coaches rankings instead of the usual Arkansas Plan tiebreakers. OBA has lost to Crescent, 27-20, while Tonkawa beat the Tigers, 21-20.
"We don't even look at the district standings,'' said OBA coach Chris Cayot. "We are up against it a little bit, but we put ourselves there. It's the way it goes.''
The second place team would host the seventh-place team from A-4 in the first round. The third would host the sixth and the fourth would host the fifth-place. The fourth place team would have to visit a district champion in the second round if first round games go as expected.
"Nobody wants to go to Ringling (ranked No. 3 in AP),'' Cayot said. "No one wants to play any district champion. It would be great if somehow we could finish second or third.''
Cayot compared the situation to college football or basketball polls.
"It's a unique feeling,'' he said. "We talked about college football where you not only have to have wins, but quality wins. You can't have a bunch of pasties on your schedule. It's been weird to even think about that kind of stuff. This week we're just focusing on trying to get a win instead of how it looks.''
No one would argue Tonkawa would be a quality win for the OBA program.
The Bucs have as many state championships in the last 20 years (five) as OBA has playoff appearances. Tonkawa is 4-0 against the Trojans, all being lopsided scores — 48-0, 2006; 35-0, 2007; 41-13, 2016 and 48-13, 2017.
"They are always going to put a good team out on the field,'' Cayot said. "Coach (Mike) Kirtley does a great job. Their kids play so hard for him. It's a fun place to play, but it's a tough place to play if you are the visitor. They have a lot of energy. People in Tonkawa love their football. It's been an adventure every I've been out there.''
Tonkawa features the Buck Mobile — a mobile golf cart that plays rock music all night long.
Comparable scores suggest a close game. Tonkawa had a five-game winning streak broken Saturday by Cashion, 42-0. OBA lost to the Wildcats, 53-7 the week before. Tonkawa edged out Crescent, 21-20. Crescent scored on a pass interception in the fourth quarter to escape the Trojans, 27-20. Blackwell beat OBA, 26-19 and lost to Tonkawa, 15-14.
However, Cayot said comparable scores can be misleading in the age of COVID-19.
"This has been a stranger, even crazier year,'' he said. "Our kids know what is in front of them, especially with the extra week of playoffs. They are looking more than just getting into the playoffs like we did last year. That's been our goal all year. With the rule changes, it's been a different deal, but we're still focused on that.''
The Bucs rely on a power game with some play action passes off of it.
Tristen Burdick ran for 224 yards on 29 carries and two touchdowns against Crescent and had 212 yards on 40 carries and two touchdowns against Blackwell. Quarterback Ryan Morgan only threw six passes against both Blackwell. Tonkawa controlled the ball for 31:13 against Blackwell.
"They run the ball really well like Tonkawa has done forever,'' Cayot said. "They will run right at you. They have tough, hard-nosed kids that do a really good job of lining up and blocking you. The Burdick kid is really tough to tackle. It will be a challenge for us. Tonkawa has made things happen just because they are a tough, hard-nose running team.''
OBA has allowed an average of 143.1 yards per game rushing and 104.8 yards passing. It has eight interceptions and recovered eight fumbles
The Trojans have had a balanced attack averaging 173.4 yards rushing and 131.2 yards passing per game. Jett Cheatham has scored 21 touchdowns while quarterback Bodie Boydstun has thrown for 12 touchdowns as opposed to seven interceptions. Conner Colby has five touchdown receptions.
"They got a little more size in a couple of spots, but we have some athletes,'' Cayot said. "I think we match up with them pretty well."
The Trojans held out a few players in a 30-6 win over North Rock Creek in a non-district game last week. Cayot said the Trojans aren't 100 percent healthy, but "the kids who don't have season-ending injuries are getting better each day.''
The Trojans, with a win, would equal last year's victory total of seven.
