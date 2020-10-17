Trojans eyeing playoff berth in rare Saturday afternoon game

Oklahoma Bible Academy can put itself in the driver's seat for a playoff berth when the Trojans (4-2 overall and 2-1 in District A-3) travel to Hinton (1-3, 0-1) for a 2 p.m. kickoff Saturday.
A win gives the Trojans victories over the bottom three teams in the district standings — Hinton, Oklahoma Christian Academy (1-3) and Watonga (0-4 with only two games left to play — Cashion (2-0) and Tonkawa (3-0). Crescent (2-1) handed the Trojans their lone district loss on Sept. 25 (27-20).
"We should be in if we win, but there's a lot of district football left to be played,'' said OBA head coach Chris Cayot.
Hinton has been in quarantine the last two weeks because of COIVD-19. The Comets didn't return to the practice field until Wednesday. That caused the game to be moved from Thursday to Saturday.
"It was kind of a deal whether you move it or you don't get to play the game,'' Cayot said. "Right now, we just want to play, especially district games. You want to get in all the games you can get in because you never know when you might not be able to play for a week or two.''
Hinton hasn't played since an 18-10 loss to Oklahoma Christian Academy on Sept. 25. OCA was shut out by the Trojans, 27-0 last week.
"I don't know if it's an advantage for us or not,'' Cayot said. "There's the good and the bad. They haven't played but they also have gotten healthy. They haven't gotten beat up for the last two weeks. We have been getting after it either on the practice field or in a game.
"I'm sure their coaches have done a great job of coaching them up. They have known for the last two weeks when this game would be played. The whole time they have been looking at us and getting ready for us. It's a big district game for them as far as being able to stay in the playoff picture.''
Cayot said the Thursday and Friday practices will be more on putting the finishing touches on the game plan. He said parents plan to serve breakfast to the team after they have a walk through Saturday morning.
"The kids are talking like we're playing college football on Saturday at 2 p.m.,'' Cayot said. "It's going to be weird to be playing in the afternoon, but fall break always feels weird. It would have been different playing on Thursday. It's just a challenge that we have to overcome.''
Hinton has lost three straight since opening the season with a 14-13 squeaker over 2A Hennessey.
For the third straight week, OBA will see some type of an option attack. The Trojans allowed only one touchdown the last two weeks in wins over Watonga and OCA. The Trojans allowed 134 yards rushing against Watonga and 105 against OCA.
"We have done a decent job against it,'' Cayot said. "They are really good at running the option and taking care of the ball. Double digit drives — 10 plays, 12 plays, 15 plays, 18 plays are not abnormal for them.''
The shutout over OCA was the second of the season for OBA. The Trojans blanked Casady, 8-0 on Sept. 4.
"You are always happy with a shutout,'' Cayot said. "The guys did a great job on the defensive side, more so than we did on the offensive side.''
Linebacker Cole Davis had 13 tackles, including five for losses.
Cayot was not satisfied with the offense even though the Trojans showed balance with 145 yards rushing and another 168 passing. Jett Cheatham scored on runs of four and five yards plus passes of 41 and 49 yards from Bodie Boystun. OBA, though, scored only once in the second half.
"We didn't block after a while on the inside or the outside,'' Cayot said. "Other than the touchdown pass (in the second half) we didn't throw the ball great and we didn't protect great all the time. It was a lack of focus. It was one of those things where the players felt like we had the game in hand and we took the foot off the gas.''
Hinton, Cayot said, does a "really good job of containing what people like to do.'' The Comets are aggressive and do a good job of reading and tackling, Cayot said. They have a more of an umbrella coverage in the secondary.
"They are good at keeping things in front of them and not giving up the big play,'' Cayot said.
Cheatham has scored 15 touchdowns while Boydstun has thrown for nine scores.
This is the first meeting between the two schools.
