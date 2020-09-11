Oklahoma Bible Academy, in head coach Chris Cayot’s first season, finished 6-5 and made the playoffs for the first time since 2014.
Seven returning starters give the Trojans a chance for another season in new District A-3. Another winning season would mark the first time in school history the Trojans have three straight winning campaigns.
“Our kids were driven by that,’’ said Cayot about breaking the playoff drought. “Coach (former head coach and now offensive coordinator Jay) Mendenhall had a couple of rough years. They were driven to get our foot in the door and go play in Week 11.’’
OBA moves from the Panhandle District A-1 to District A-3 where they will be paired with state runneru-p Cashion, Crescent, Hinton, Oklahoma Christian Academy, Tonkawa and Watonga.
“It’s out of the frying pan and into the fire,’’ Cayot said. “This district is just as tough as the old one. There’s no running away from traditionally strong programs. Some might be down here and there, but traditionally it’s a really strong district.’’
The Trojans and other prep teams have been challenged by the Pandemic which knocked out spring practice and summer 7 on 7 camps and leagues.
“It’s really a challenge because we have a different quarterback,’’ he said. “Not getting the reps with those guys, that will make it more of a challenge.’’
Cayot said, though, it’s nothing the Trojans can’t handle. He was pleased with the off-season workouts after June 1 and his team’s attitude.
“We’re kind of letting it work out whether we play 10 games (in the regular season) or five,’’ he said.
All the “craziness’’ makes staying healthy even more of a key to a successful season.
“We graduated quite a bit of depth,’’ Cayot said. “We have a good freshmen class but it’s going to take them awhile to get on the field.’’
With the graduation of quarterback Barron Winter, the Trojans likely will rely more on the run. OBA threw for 2,264 yards last season with Winter throwing for 25 scores. The Trojans ran for 1,193 yards last season.
Sophomore Bodie Boydstun enters the season as the heir apparent to Winter but wide receiver-running back Jett Cheatham will be under center in certain packages. August Roggow is another candidate.
“That’s where we are obviously leaning,’’ said Cayot about Boydstun. “Bodie’s weakness is just inexperience. He has a strong arm and is a pretty big and aggressive young man. He likes to play the game and gets after it. We’re looking forward to the challenge.’’
Cheatham, a three-year starter, the son of defensive coordinator James Cheatham, is equally effective as a runner (268 yards rushing and six touchdowns) and receiver (nine touchdowns).
Connor Colby, a 170-pound senior, is back at wide receiver where he caught three touchdown passes last year. Tight end Cooper Thornton, a 170-pound senior, had four touchdown receptions.
The offensive line returns three starters in center Morgan Meyer, a 280-pound senior and guards Gio Bartolozzi, a 230-pound junior and Cole Davis, a 235-pound junior. Sophomore Jakob Colby, a returning starter on defense and junior Ethan Small will be at the tackles.
Depth is a concern, Cayot said.
OBA could be better on defense. The Trojans return their entire secondary (safeties Jett Cheatham and Connor Colby and corners Shelton and Shelton), linebackers Jakob Colby and Davis and linemen Meyer and Bartolozzi.
“Our kids have proven themselves on defense,’’ Cayot said. “We can scheme a lot. Coach Cheatham has talked about a lot of different schemes because we can absorb a lot more as a group.’’
Jett Cheatham had 55 tackles and one interception last season. Connor Colby had a team-high 66 tackles and two interceptions. Thornton was credited with 45 tackles.
“It’s a good feeling when you have everybody back,’’ said Cayot about the secondary.
The secondary was largely responsible for the Trojans coming up with 10 interceptions and 13 fumble recoveries.
Cayot has talked about going to a 3-4 instead of the usual 4-3 defense.
Jakob Colby had 50 tackles at linebacker last year, while Davis had 50. Meyer, Small and Bartlolozzi are in the line.
“We’re looking at being smaller and more aggressive up front,’’ Cayot said.
“The outside linebacking spot may be one of those positions where one of our inexperienced guys may step into,’’ Cayot said.
The Trojans were 3-2 in district play a year ago with wins over Mooreland (34-28), Hooker (29-14) and Fairview (35-24). They fell to Thomas (41-28) and Texhoma (32-14). They were eliminated by Frederick,48-21 in the playoffs.
“Once you get a foot in the door (playoffs), you don’t have as many doubts about yourself,’’ Cayot said. “These seniors expected it. They enjoyed getting into the playoffs. We ran into a great team in Frederick, but it was a great experience for us. We want to make it an every year deal. We’re going to be fighting in there to represent our district.’’
OBA - District A-3
Aug. 28 — Guymon JV
Sept. 11 — Blackwell
Sept. 18 — at Newkirk
Sept. 25 — Crescent
Oct. 2 — Watonga
Oct. 9 — at OCA
Oct. 16 — at Hinton
Oct. 23 — Cashion
Oct. 30 — North Rock Creek
Nov. 6 — at Tonkawa
Head coach — Chris Cayot, 2nd season, record 6-5
