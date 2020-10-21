No. 1-ranked Timberlake (7-0 overall, 4-0 District C-3) answered some questions in a 66-36 win over Medford last Thursday.
The Tigers responded from trailing in a game for the first time this season in a roller first half, but then outscored the Cardinals, 38-14. It was only the second time this season they didn't win a game by the 45-point mercy rule.
"We knew going in Medford had a good team and we were going to play the whole four quarters, which was good for us,'' said Timberlake coach Brian Severin. "I was proud of the way we responded. The boys kept plugging away and kept doing what we were supposed to do and won the ballgame. We stayed the course and wore them down.''
Severin credited that to interior linemen Cade Severin, Colton Lorman, Jacob Dillard and Connor Griffin.
"They wore Medford down,'' he said. "They do a very good job of staying on someone. They are in very good shape and know their football which makes it easier to do things.''
The Tigers have to be in good shape with just 15 players on the roster. Severin and assistant Josh Worman must fill out the scout team for Timberlake to be able to scrimmage eight on eight in practice.
"We're limited on numbers which is kind of sad,'' Severin said. "It's the sign of the times. For some reason, kids don't want to play. But all 15 kids can play. We don't drop off a lot from eight to nine to 10. We really stress conditioning every day because we know we will be in situations where we will have to play past halftime. We were tickled to death we got to play past halftime.''
Running back J.J. Pippin ran for 316 yards and six touchdowns, including his second 99-yard run of the season in the third period. He has scored 17 touchdowns this season. The Tigers ran for a season-high 455 yards. Carter Sands added 82 yards on seven carries, his best game of the season.
Quarterback Ethan Jenlink was five of eight passing for 101 yards to give him 19 for the season. Merric Judd has 11 scoring receptions with Dylan Schlup having five.
"He's a 4.0 student who is really sharp,'' Severin said. "He sees things better than he did last year which makes us more efficient. Merric and Dylan catch the ball really well and gives us deep threats.''
Timberlake goes for its eighth straight win when it hosts Bartlesville Wesleyan Christian (3-4 overall, 3-1 in district) at 7 p.m. Friday. BWC lost to Medford 58-13 on Oct. 9, but mercy-ruled Copan 50-0 last week.
Timberlake leads the series, 3-1, having won the last meeting 63-13 in 2013.
In other area games this week (all games Friday unless noted):
11-man
Hennessey (2-3, 1-1) at Alva (2-5, 1-3) — The visiting Eagles are coming off a 15-14 win over Chisholm, while the Goldbugs are looking to break a three-game losing streak in which they have been outscored 116-40. Sebastian Gonzalez has given the Eagles a spark since going to quarterback. He threw for 137 yards and ran for another 56 against Chisholm. Alva has won the last three meetings and leads the series, 18-14 since 1970.
Kingfisher (5-2, 2-0) at St. Mary's (3-1, 0-1) — The Rockets have played only one game since Sept. 18 (a 48-20 loss to McLoud) because of COVID-19. Kingfisher, ranked No. 7 in Class 3A, is coming off back-to-back wins over McLoud, 21-13 and Perkins-Tryon, 38-31. Cade Stephenson has scored 21 touchdowns this season while Jax Sternberger has thrown for 18. Kingfisher is 6-0 against St. Mary's since 2008.
Mooreland (2-4, 2-2) at Fairview (2-5, 1-3) — Fairview has lost three straight, including a 31-14 decision to No. 9 Texhoma last week. The visiting Bearcats are coming off a 41-0 shutout of Merritt. Fairview leads the series, 9-7 since 1976, but Mooreland won last year's game, 28-8.
8-man
DCLA (0-5, 0-4) at South Coffeyville (2-4, 1-2) — DCLA has lost five straight, but played a full game for the first time this season in a 60-26 loss to Bluejacket last week. Tobyn Snow and Dawson Silks both scored twice. South Coffeyville broke a three-game losing streak in a 62-58 win over Copan Oct. 9. South Coffeyville leads the 8-man series, 2-1, having won the last meeting, 20-14 in 2007.
Laverne (4-1, 2-0) at Canton (3-4, 0-2) (Thursday) — Canton is looking to break a four-game losing streak after falling to Turpin, 58-12 last week. Laverne, ranked No. 6 in Class B, has won four straight, including a 46-0 shutout of Seiling last week. Laverne has won the last 10 meetings, including a 54-8 romp last season. It leads the series, 17-5 since 1982.
Medford (5-2, 3-1) at Bluejacket (4-2, 3-0) — Medford looks to bounce back from the 66-36 loss to Timberlake which broke a five-game winning streak. Issac Koehn still threw for 183 yards and three touchdowns and Ethan Gee ran for 145 yards. Bluejacket ran for 449 yards in a 60-26 win over DCLA. Bluejacket leads the 8-man series, 4-3, having won last year's game, 68-14.
Pond Creek-Hunter (2-3, 1-1) at Okeene (1-5, 0-2) — First 8-man game between the two traditional powers. Pond Creek-Hunter tries to come back from a 30-6 loss to Ringwood last week. The Panthers still have some firepower in running back Zander Clayton (10 touchdowns), end John Theophilius (five touchdowns) and quarterback Corbin Burnham (four touchdowns rushing and 10 touchdown passes). The Whippets were shut out for the second time this season, 48-0 last week to No. 4 Cherokee. Okeene leads the series, 2-1 since 1976 having won the last meeting, 77-24 in 1981.
