BLUEJACKET — No. 1-ranked Timberlake completed its first undefeated regular season since 2009 by mercy-ruling Bluejacket 48-0 Thursday night.
Five different players scored touchdowns for the 10-0 Tigers, but the defense was the story of the game.
The Chieftains had minus-22 yards rushing. Their only pass attempt was intercepted by J.J. Pippin. They lost three fumbles. It was Timberlake's fifth shutout of the season.
Dylan Schlup scored twice — a 55-yard pass from Ethan Jenlink in Timberlake's 32-point first quarter — and on a 5-yard run in the second period.
Jenlink scored Timberlake's first touchdown on a 1-yard run. The Tigers' other scores came on a 12-yard run by Pippin, a 16-yard run by Carter Sands and a 65-yard run by Dalton Leierer. Timberlake was six of six on two-point conversions.
Leirer had 73 yards on only two carries. Timberlake averaged 14.7 yards per carry on their 10 rushing attempts.
The Tigers have now scored 48 or more points in all 10 of their wins this season.
Bluejacket fell to 6-3 overall and 4-2 in the district.
The Tigers are scheduled to host the eighth-place team from District C-4 next week in the playoffs.
GARBER 46, OLIVE 0
GARBER — Tydonte Chester rushed for 137 yards and scored three touchdowns to lead Garber past Olive, 46-0 in a District B-7 game Thursday that ended at halftime on the 45-point mercy rule.
Chester scored on runs of 16, 18 and 16 yards as the Wolverines (6-2 overall and 3-2 in district) clinched third place in the district. They will host the sixth-place team from B-8 (probably Foyil) next week in the first round of the Class B playoffs.
Quarterback Ty Bennett rushed for 100 yards on only five carries and scored on a 10-yard run to open the scoring. He was 7 of 12 passing for 107 yards, including a seven-yard scoring pass to Gunner Sharp. Bennett ran for a pair of two-point conversions and hit David Nagel and Lucas Steinert on two-point conversion passes.
Dawson Nagel scored Garber's other touchdown on a 17-yard run. Shawn Martin had a two-point conversion run.
The Wolverines' defense allowed only 100 yards (58 yards rushing and 42 passing) in posting its second shutout of the season. Martin had an interception.
