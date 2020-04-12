The Three Rivers All-Conference boys and girls basketball teams were announced Friday with area and local prep players being well represented. The team was selected by Three Rivers Conference coaches.
On the boys side, Cashion's Jacob Woody was named the conference's player of the year. Woody averaged 18 points per game for the 25-3 Wildcats, who finished the season ranked No. 2 in Class 2A and had qualified for the state tournament before games were canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Joining Woody on the all-conference team were teammates Alex Nabavi and Jonah Jenkins.
Oklahoma Bible Academy placed two players on the All-Three Rivers squad with Trojans Baron Winter and Jacob Wilson earning postseason accolades.
Hennessey placed three players on the team, Angel Rodriguez, Juan Dominguez and Christian Tovar.
Rounding out the boys selections were Donavan Kearney and Blaine Stratton from Watonga, Thomas' Noah Rainwater and Aden Kelley, Crescent's Trent Fisher and Okarche's Kaleb Harris and Evan Endres.
On the girls team, OBA again saw two players earning postseason conference honors with Devan Hawk and Cooper Cayott getting the nod from conference coaches.
Okarche's Rachel McDowell was named girls player of the year. Teammates Raegan Robinson and Marlo Hunt joined her.
Cashion also placed three players on the all-conference team, led by Kaitlin Taylor and followed by Cedar Stewart and Neeley Tilley-Bedick.
Completing the girls' first team were Hennessey's Sandy Simune, Crescent's Elizabeth Battelo and Alaysia Wilson, Watonga's Emma Hussey and Cacie Gorman, Thomas' Katelyn Jones and Kyla Megli and Elizabeth Battelo from Crescent.
Earning girls honorable mention were OBA's Kamber Riffel, Hennessey's Gracie Mills, Crescent's Katie Cronister, Watonga's Jocelyn Turney and Thomas' Sydney Hampton.
