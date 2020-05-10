ENID, Okla. — Over the past several years David Allen Memorial Ballpark has served as host to several Connie Mack baseball tournaments each year. While the baseball calendar has been shortened in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, the ballpark is scheduled once again to host three Connie Mack tournaments.
Shannon Enfield, American Amateur Baseball Congress (AABC) National Vice President for South Plains / Southeast Area, said in a recent email that the first event will be June 17-21, if plans for reopening sports activities continue according to the plan released by the city of Enid.
The first event will be the regional qualifier. It will be followed by the South Plains Regional July 8-12 and the Oklahoma State Tournament, which will be either July 2-5 or July 15-19.
Unlike in past years, the South Plains Regional winner will not be heading to the Connie Mack World Series in Farmington, N.M., as this year's Series has been canceled. However, Enfield said there will still be a reward for the regional winner.
"The AABC board asked me to figure out an event in our region and I have helped put together the Connie Mack Classic in Springfield/Joplin, Mo., for July 22-26," Enfield said.
He said he was determined to see AABC not close down this season, unlike several other organizations.
Notably, baseball seasons were canceled by the NCAA, NJCAA and American Legion. It also was announced on April 30 that the Little League World Series had been canceled for the first time in its history.
Baseball is slated to return to David Allen Memorial Ballpark on June 1 when the Enid Majors and Enid Plainsmen Connie Mack teams are scheduled to be part of a planned eight-team tournament field. The tournament, still in the planning stages, would be scheduled to run through June 4.
