State Tournament Scoreboard
Wednesday’s games
At State Fair Arena
3A Girls
Wednesday’s games
Noon — Lincoln Christian vs. Luther
1:30 — Bethel vs. Idabel
9 a.m. — Jones vs. Keys (Parkhill)
10:30 — Sequoyah Tahlequah vs. Perry
3A Boys
7:30 p.m. — OCS vs. Vinita
9 p.m. — Community Christian vs. Washington
4:30 — Marlow vs. Roland
6 — Kingston vs. Millwood
Class 6A
Girls
At Carl Albert High School
Thursday — 2 p.m., Bixby vs. Edmond Memorial; 7 p.m., Mustang vs. Union; 8:30, Sand Springs vs. Choctaw; 3:30, Edmond North vs. Stillwater
Boys
At Lloyd Noble Center
Thursday — 3:30, Tulsa Washington vs. Norman North; 8:30, Edmond North vs. Jenks; 2, Putnam City West vs. Moore; 7 p.m., Edmond Memorial vs. Edmond Santa Fe
Class 5A
Girls
At Norman North
Thursday — 2, Sapulpa vs. Lawton MacArthur; 3:30, El Reno vs. Grove; 8:30, McAlester vs. Midwest City; 7, Carl Albert vs. Tulsa Boys
At Noble High School
Thursday — 3:30, Tulsa Memorial vs. Midwest City; 7, Southeast vs. McGuinness; 2, Collinsville vs. Carl Albert; 8:30, Del City vs. Claremore
Class 2A
Girls
At State Fair Arena
Thursday — 1:30, Howe vs. Fairyland; Noon, Latta vs. Hooker; 9 a.m., Dale vs. Silo; 10:30 a.m., Merritt vs. Pocola
Boys
At State Fair Arena
Thursday — 7:30, Dale vs. Hooker; 9 p.m., Silo vs. Pocola; 6, Morrison vs. Oklahoma Union; 4:30, Latta vs. Cashion
Tuesday’s games
4A Girls
Tuttle 72, Stilwell 24
Weatherford 50, Kingfisher 41
Holland Hall 43, Fort Gibson 27
Classes SAS at Northeast 53, Blanchard 24
Friday’s games
10:30 – Tuttle vs. Weatherford
9 a.m. — Holland Hall vs. Classen SAS at Northeast
4A Boys
Kingfisher 41, Blanchard 28
Crossing Christian 50, Holland Hall 45
Victory Christian 60, St. Mary’s 53
Weatherford 77, Heritage Hall 63
Friday’s games
6 — Kingfisher vs. Crossing Christian
4:30 — Victory Christian vs. Weatherford
