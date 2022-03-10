State Tournament Scoreboard

Wednesday’s games

At State Fair Arena

3A Girls

Noon — Lincoln Christian vs. Luther

1:30 — Bethel vs. Idabel

9 a.m. — Jones vs. Keys (Parkhill)

10:30 — Sequoyah Tahlequah vs. Perry

3A Boys

7:30 p.m. — OCS vs. Vinita

9 p.m. — Community Christian vs. Washington

4:30 — Marlow vs. Roland

6 — Kingston vs. Millwood

Class 6A

Girls

At Carl Albert High School

Thursday — 2 p.m., Bixby vs. Edmond Memorial; 7 p.m., Mustang vs. Union; 8:30, Sand Springs vs. Choctaw; 3:30, Edmond North vs. Stillwater

Boys

At Lloyd Noble Center

Thursday — 3:30, Tulsa Washington vs. Norman North; 8:30, Edmond North vs. Jenks; 2, Putnam City West vs. Moore; 7 p.m., Edmond Memorial vs. Edmond Santa Fe

Class 5A

Girls

At Norman North

Thursday — 2, Sapulpa vs. Lawton MacArthur; 3:30, El Reno vs. Grove; 8:30, McAlester vs. Midwest City; 7, Carl Albert vs. Tulsa Boys

At Noble High School

Thursday — 3:30, Tulsa Memorial vs. Midwest City; 7, Southeast vs. McGuinness; 2, Collinsville vs. Carl Albert; 8:30, Del City vs. Claremore

Class 2A

Girls

At State Fair Arena

Thursday — 1:30, Howe vs. Fairyland; Noon, Latta vs. Hooker; 9 a.m., Dale vs. Silo; 10:30 a.m., Merritt vs. Pocola

Boys

At State Fair Arena

Thursday — 7:30, Dale vs. Hooker; 9 p.m., Silo vs. Pocola; 6, Morrison vs. Oklahoma Union; 4:30, Latta vs. Cashion

Tuesday’s games

4A Girls

Tuttle 72, Stilwell 24

Weatherford 50, Kingfisher 41

Holland Hall 43, Fort Gibson 27

Classes SAS at Northeast 53, Blanchard 24

Friday’s games

10:30 – Tuttle vs. Weatherford

9 a.m. — Holland Hall vs. Classen SAS at Northeast

4A Boys

Kingfisher 41, Blanchard 28

Crossing Christian 50, Holland Hall 45

Victory Christian 60, St. Mary’s 53

Weatherford 77, Heritage Hall 63

Friday’s games

6 — Kingfisher vs. Crossing Christian

4:30 — Victory Christian vs. Weatherford

