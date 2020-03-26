State board vote cancels spring sports

Spring prep sports are officially canceled.
As expected on Wednesday, the State Board of Education voted to accept the recommendations of state Superintendent Joy Hofmeister, which in part called for a suspension of extracurricular activities through the end of the current school year. The board also voted to keep schools closed through the end of the year and ordered districts to develop distance learning lessons over concerns of the spread of the coronavirus.
The Board held its meeting virtually, limiting the room to 10 people. Four members attended the meeting remotely. It was available on a live Facebook feed, which was viewed by nearly 16,000 people at one point.
Prep sports had been on hold since March 16 when the state Board of Education suspended all extracurricular activities at the time through April 6. Some districts, such as Enid, had already suspended such activities prior to the state board’s actions.
At the time Enid High School baseball coach Brad Gore and Pioneer High School baseball coach Dave Reisen each expressed hopes the season wasn’t finished.
“I hope we get some sort of season,” Reisen said March 16. “Not playing again would be a disappointment not just for seniors, but all of our kids. It takes a lot of preparation and it impacts a lot of people.”
Gore said the team “would take anything” in terms of saving the season. “Hopefully we can get to April 6.”
Both Gore and Reisen said they understood the reasons for the decision at the time with concerns over what has since been deemed a pandemic by the World Health Organization.
However, it’s not just baseball that is impacted.
All spring sports are effectively halted and that includes soccer, slowpitch softball, golf, tennis and track.
Meanwhile, Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association will be holding a teleconference board meeting Thursday in Oklahoma City where the primary item to be addressed will be what to do about the state basketball tournament.
Three area teams had qualified for the state tournament, including Class 4A defending state champion Kingfisher boys in addition to Alva girls in 3A and Cashion boys in Class 2A.
Earlier, Garber boys won the Class A championship and Lomega girls won the Class B title. The A and B finals were played March 7.
OSSAA suspended the state tournament for Class 2A through Class 6A on the day quarterfinal games were to be played on March 12. OSSAA has maintained a desire to complete the tournaments.
“After careful consideration, the OSSAA remains determined to make every effort to play the state basketball championships for Classes 2A, 3A, 4A, 5A and 6A,” OSSAA posted on its website on March 17. “We will continue to work with the state Department of Education, the state health department, and the governor’s office as we work to reschedule these tournaments.”
OSSAA’s last update was on Monday when it posted its position remains unchanged.
With Wednesday’s vote by the Board, many are now anticipating the tournament may not be played.
