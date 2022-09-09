ENID, Okla. — After the first two weeks of action, the Plainsmen take a bye week with a 1-1 record: a loss to Muskogee in week zero and a win over rival Ponca City in week one.
Players have stood out in all three phases of the game for the Plainsmen.
Offense
Senior wide receiver Tykie Andrews, who recently picked up his fourth collegiate offer, has gotten the lion’s share of quarterback Bennett Percival’s throws. Andrews has 16 receptions on the season for 309 yards and four touchdowns. On the ground, Andrews has 26 yards rushing.
Speaking of Percival, the sophomore is 35-56 this season for 467 and four scores. Percival’s lone interception came in the win over Ponca City.
During the opener against Muskogee, Percival completed nine straight passes, including seven on Enid’s first touchdown drive of the season in that game.
Senior running back Luke Rauh had rushed for 199 yards and two scores this season, an average of 4.52 yards per rush and 99.5 yards per game.
Defense
Defensively, Enid has allowed 470 yards in the air from 32 of 52 completions and three scores. Enid has also intercepted opponents twice times.
Tyson Kennedy and Erik Ford have interceptions for Enid. Kennedy had a second against Ponca City but it was called back.
Enid has allowed 184 yards rushing between its first two contests. 122 came against Muskogee for an average of 92 per game.
Enid is allowing 24 points per game while scoring 29 per game.
Against Ponca City, Omar Penate had a sack while Jarrett Russell, Zane Wiggins and Jradden Russell each recovered fumbles. Jarrett Russell also had a sack against Muskogee along with Gustavo Renteria.
Special teams
Special teams is also chipping in on the success as kicker Daniel Real has been very accurate. Against Ponca City, Real made field goals of 23, 22 and 32 yards. Real’s only miss of the year was an extra point in the season opener against Muskogee
Punter Aidan Robinson has pinned opponents inside their own 20-yard-line a plethora of times this season.
Robinson’s “coffin corner” punts pinned Ponca City back numerous times late in the Plainsmen’s win and made it hard for Ponca City to put together drives, often starting from behind its own 20-yard line.
One such punt came with the game against Ponca City tied 7-7 early. Robinson let off a 40-yard punt to pin Ponca City at the four-yard line.
On an onside kick against Muskogee, Carlos Alvarado had a big special teams play, recovering the kick for the Plainsmen.
