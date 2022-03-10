The Spring Fling Festival at Kellet Park has been moved from Friday to Thursday to avoid bad weather.
Sixteen teams will be competing in four pools. There will be no play on Friday with the top two teams from each pool advance to play Saturday. The schedule is subject to change because of weather.
Here are the four pools. Pool A begins at 11:30 a.m. The other three will start at 10.,
Pool A: Waukomis, Beaver, Kremlin-Hillsdale and Dover.
Pool B: Enid, Okeene, Drummond, Covington-Douglas
Pool C: Ringwood, OBA, Fargo-Gage-Fort Supply, Thomas
Pool D: Cimarron, Fairview, Union City, Cherokee
