Sooners couldn't overcome mental mistakes

NORMAN — For 30 minutes on Saturday, third-ranked Oklahoma stomached a few mistakes, yet maintained control.
The Sooners entered halftime up 21-7 on Kansas State, but OU’s advantage might have been wider had it not been for a handful of errors.
“We didn’t do the things that we needed to do to put this game away," OU coach Lincoln Riley said. "That’s frustrating. To play as well as we were, really, on all three sides. The first half was dominant. I was thinking ‘I don’t know how this game is even this close right now.’”
A pesky Wildcats squad, which beat the Sooners last season in Manhattan, Kan., pounced on its opportunity to rally as OU's offense went quiet in the second half and the Sooner defense let its early momentum slip away.
The result was a stunning 38-35 Kansas State victory over the Big 12’s defending champions.
Riley took the blame. So, did his defensive coordinator, Alex Grinch.
Team captains Patrick Fields and Creed Humphrey were the only players to speak to media after the game. They accepted responsibility as well.
OU (1-1, 0-1 Big 12) held a three-touchdown lead as late as two minutes remaining in the third quarter.
Somewhere along the way, OU lost its fight.
“We just quit attacking, quit playing hard,” Humphrey said. “We can’t let that happen. They took advantage of the mistakes we made. Took advantage of the penalties we had, turnovers we had. We can’t let that happen.”
The box score supports Humphrey’s claim.
OU's offense out-gained Kansas State 288 to 98 in total yards through the first half. The Sooners posted 229 yards in the next two quarters, while Kansas State went for 302.
OU converted 17 first downs and didn’t punt in the opening half compared to only 11 first downs and punting three times in the second.
Spencer Rattler's line of 30 of 41 passing, 387 passing yards and four touchdowns looked great on paper. His three interceptions didn't.
Aside from a 39-yard touchdown pass from Kansas State quarterback Skylar Thompson to Chabastin Taylor, OU’s defense rarely faltered in the first half and through the early parts of the third quarter, forcing Kansas State to punt on five of its first six drives.
Then the game flipped.
“The first half, we were in attack mode,” Fields said, “In the second half, we were defending the lead.”
The Wildcats broke the Sooner defense in the third quarter with a 77-yard pass and catch between Thompson and Deuce Vaughn, which set up Kansas State to score from the goal line and cut OU's lead to 28-14 midway through the third quarter.
It picked up another significant gain — this time for 78 yards — when Thompson found Justin Gardner. Gardner might have scored, but was knocked out of bounds at the 2 by Fields. Thompson punched in another short-yardage score to make up for it.
The Sooners still led 35-21, but Kansas State had a grip on the contest it never let go.
“You can say momentum’s not real, but it’s very real,” Grinch said. “What you need to do in those moments is make sure you give the necessary weight to those individual plays and say they’re just that. You don’t look at it through any type of other lens, other than those two events happened and how are we gonna respond to it?”
OU could not find the right response.
Freshman running back Seth McGowan, who rushed for a team-high 73 yards and a touchdown, fumbled in Sooner territory, leading to Kansas State's fourth touchdown.
OU had a punt blocked on its next possession, which set up Kansas State to tie the game. OU's offense stalled once more before surrendering a 50-yard field goal that put the Wildcats on top.
It was a strange development for a program known for its high-powered offense.
“There were some bad calls by me,” Riley said. “Sometimes we had guys open that we missed 'em or we didn't have quite the protection. Times that we did protect great … a few things were there or weren't there. It's just a combination of everything.
"I can't point to there's one thing and say, 'Man, we were great at everything but just really bad at this.' It was just a poor job by me and not putting our guys in position to make enough plays.”
As much as OU’s coaches and players beat themselves up after the fact, Riley also credited Kansas State.
The Wildcats lost to Arkansas State two weeks ago, struggled through the first half against OU but capitalized late on the Sooners’ issues.
“It’s disappointing to let a team like that hang in there,” Riley said, “But again, give them credit. They made the plays when they had to make them.”
What’s next for the Sooners is figuring out how to move on with a trip to Iowa State a week from now.
“We know how to respond to a loss around here,” Riley said. “We have to go do it. It’s going to take every single one of us. Coaches and players.”
