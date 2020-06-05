Soccer makes its return to Selby Stadium Friday

The week began with competition returning to David Allen Memorial Ballpark with the Enid Majors and Enid Plainsmen summer baseball teams hosting the Oklahoma Shootout.
Now, it’s D. Bruce Selby Stadium’s turn as soccer returns for the first time since the high school soccer season was halted in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Enid Soccer Club’s varsity high school boys team, consisting of players from around Northwest Oklahoma, will take to the pitch at Selby Stadium Friday at 7 p.m. against Edmond Energy. It will be the opening game for the ESC squad.
The high school-level league was formed in association with the Oklahoma Soccer Association to offer seniors a chance to compete after their seasons were abruptly cut short.
Enid Soccer Club is fielding a boys varsity team and two girls varsity teams. Currently there are 10 games scheduled at Selby between starting Friday through June 28.
The girls A varsity team takes the pitch Saturday at 3 p.m. against the Chisholm Trail SA Predators. The girls B varsity team battles McAlester United SC Ballerz Sunday at 4 p.m. to complete the busy opening weekend at Selby.
A season-ending tournament may be added to the schedule.
Enid Soccer Club said it has over 50 players signed up for the high school league, drawing players from Enid, Alva and Woodward. Around 45 teams have signed on statewide for the new high school league.
There is no cost for the high school league players.
“One thing our soccer club is financially committed to is we’re going to allow our seniors to play for free, Enid Soccer Club President Mark Feightner said in April when the league was in the formative stages. “There will be no expense for the seniors because they lost their senior year.”
Enid Soccer Club has around 600 registrants that compete in three levels of league play that is comprised of 84 teams with games also being played at the Enid Soccer Complex.
Here is the home schedule for ESC's varsity high school teams:
Boys
June 5 vs. Edmond Energy
June 13 vs. Chisholm Trail SA Duncan 2020
June 21 vs. All-County SC Atoka United
June 27 vs. Midwest City SC Vision 101
June 28 vs. McAlester United SC Lil Kickerz
Girls A
June 6 vs. Chisholm Trail SA Predators
June 15 vs. Ponca City PCSI United
June 20 vs. vs. Lawton Mac
Girls B
June 7 vs. McAlester United SC Ballerz
June 13 vs. vs. Midwest City Fusion
