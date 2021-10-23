The postseason awards keep rolling in for the Pacers softball team, with six players being named to the 2021 Big 8 All-Conference team on Friday, Oct. 22.
Sophomore Camryn Patterson and senior Tiara Henry both earned all-conference honors after being named to the 6A-3 all-district team on Thursday.
The pair were joined by junior Mady Withey, junior Saherena Williams, sophomore Kate Bezdicek and sophomore Chloee Robinson. Enid had a player represented at every position besides catcher.
Four Pacers were named honorable mentions as well: junior Jada Stovall, junior Tomieya Barwick, senior Jessica Revels and senior Kylee Norman.
Choctaw took home four of the five top honors. Bella Cabral was named the Big 8 Player of the Year and Lindsey Mudgett was named the coach of the year.
All-region teams are expected to be released on Tuesday, Oct. 26.
