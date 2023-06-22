ENID, Okla. — Oklahoma State commit Garrett Shull was one reason why scouts from six major league teams (Giants, Padres, Tigers, Guardians, Royals and Cubs) were at the Oklahoma State Games Wednesday at David Allen Memorial Ballpark.
Shull didn’t disappoint as he slammed a two-run homer into the wind over the right field fence in the Northwest team’s 6-2 loss to Oklahoma City.
He had been 0-for-1 in a 3-1 loss to Southeast with a walk and a fly out to center.
“He is one of several guys here with pro potential,” said Enid coach Brad Gore, one of the Northwest coaches. “There’s no doubt he is on their radar. I’m just glad he’s a Plainsman.”
All Shull worried about was having fun.
“This is just an exhibition game,” Shull said. “There’s nothing on the line. You’re playing with a bunch of great guys. Somebody is always watching you at David Allen.”
Shull got the pitch he was waiting for all week.
“It was a good day,” he said. “I finally got one over the plate and did some damage. All week everybody has been throwing me inside and I finally got one over the plate that I could handle, and I didn’t miss it.”
Shull was grateful pitchers did throw to him.
“They aren’t here to intentionally walk somebody,” Shull said. “They will show you their best stuff just like the best dudes in the state will give you.”
“He hit a home run into the wind with a really good swing,” Gore said. “We’re used to that. It doesn’t surprise me.”
OSU was one of 18 colleges that sent representatives. Having committed already takes some pressure off.
“There’s always a little less taken off your shoulders,” he said. “I have that to fall back on, but I’m still going out to better myself.”
EHS teammate Bennett Percival was 0-of-1 with a walk in both games. He smacked a line drive right at the OKC third baseman in the second game.
“I put some good at-bats together,” he said. “The rest will take care of itself. I had a good time and got to meet a lot of new people.”
Percival said he has not talked to any colleges yet, saying, “We’ll see what happens the next couple of months.”
McCage Hartling, the third Plainsman in the game, was 0-of-2 against the Southwest but had a single against Oklahoma City.
“I felt I did OK,” he said. “It could have been better, but I had fun. I was just trying to get better. I made some new friends. I didn’t feel any pressure. I wasn’t too nervous.”
Hartling, like Percival, hasn’t talked to any specific schools yet before his senior season.
“It’s whoever gets to me first,” he said with a smile.
Gore said all three in the class of 2024 “represented Enid well.”
“It’s all about having fun,” Gore said.
