Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...Southern, central, and western Oklahoma, and portions of northern Oklahoma. * WHEN...From 7 PM CDT this evening through Friday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Thunderstorms are expected to develop and move into areas that have already been impacted with excessive rainfall the previous day. These areas will be vulnerable to any additional rainfall, resulting in the possible quick development of flash flooding conditions. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood