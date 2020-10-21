Showdown adds to C-D, Garber rivalry

Friday's Covington-Douglas at Garber game will be more than just for bragging rights between two schools 8 miles apart as in past years.
Covington-Douglas (6-1 overall and 2-0 in district) sits atop the District B-7 standings with Pioneer while Garber (4-1 overall, 1-1 district) is right behind after an 80-42 rout of Yale last week. A Covington-Douglas win would likely set up a district championship showdown with Pioneer on Nov. 6. A Garber win would keep the Wolverines' hopes of a first-round bye and a home playoff berth in round two.
"It's a huge game for sure,'' said Garber coach Koy Hughes.
"It's always a fun game to prepare for,'' said Covington-Douglas coach Brian Smith, "but this year might be a little bigger than it has been. Both teams will be coming in fired up. We're prepared for a tough one.''
The game could be a repeat of last year's shootout won by the Wildcats in four OTs, 64-62.
Garber is averaging 55.2 points, 308.8 yards rushing and 159 yards passing per game. Quarterback T.J. Bennett has thrown for nine touchdowns and run for seven more. Tydonte Chester has 13 touchdowns.
"I'm very impressed with them,'' Smith said. "Bennett is a catalyst for them and the Chester kid is a real load. He is a different back than what we have seen this year. We will have to tackle him well. We don't want to get in a one-on-one with him.''
Covington-Douglas is averaging 53.1 points, 214.1 yards rushing and 251.1 yards passing per game. Quarterback Weston Carl has thrown for 18 touchdowns and has run for five more. Preston Smith has scored 20 touchdowns.
"Covington-Douglas is as high-powered an offense that we will face this season,'' Hughes said.
Revenge is a factor for the Wolverines.
"Our kids remember that for sure, especially after as many seniors return for both teams,'' Hughes said. "The kids are excited about the challenge. That game didn't have as many implications as this year's does, but anytime you lose to a rival who has moved into your district, you remember.''
"Last year was up and down,'' Smith said. "They had us by 10 and we cut it to two. We had to stop a two-point conversion to take it to overtime. It could have gone a lot of ways ... but it was a long time ago. I'm sure revenge factor is motivation for them.''
Both coaches said the game could be decided by turnovers, penalties and special teams.
Covington-Douglas had three turnovers in a 54-48 opening-game loss to Timberlake, but has had only two turnovers since then. Its defense has forced 23 turnovers in a six-game winning streak.
Garber has thrown only two interceptions and lost only two fumbles this season. They have forced 10 turnovers.
"There are so many little things that can make a difference in a game like this,'' Smith said. "I think it can come down to who can control the ball and limit turnovers. Both offenses are potent. It comes down to what defense shows up and gets the most stops and turnovers.''
The Wildcats have allowed only 48 points in the last six games and have not given up a passing touchdown in the last four weeks.
"Knock on wood,'' Smith said. "We have done a good job protecting the ball and focusing on turnovers. If you have a lot of guys around the ball like we have, things can fall in your lap. We have to continue to take care of the football.''
The Wolverines starters scored on every possession against Yale. Covington-Douglas' spread attack presents a different challenge than Garber has had so far in district (68-34 loss to Pioneer and Yale) where it has faced smash mouth-type attacks.
"If we don't bring our A game, it could get out of hand quickly,'' Hughes said. "We will have to play our best game of the season. We think it will be a good matchup.''
The Wildcats entered the AP poll for the first time at No. 5 after an impressive 48-8 win over Barnsdall.
Garber leads the series, 11-7 since 2000, but the Wildcats have won the last two meetings.
Broncs visit Cherokee
Kremlin-Hillsdale (3-4 overall and 1-1 in district) will bring the momentum of a 36-22 win over Waukomis when it visits No. 4 Cherokee (5-1, 1-0) at 7 p.m. Friday. The Chiefs are coming off a 48-0 shutout of Okeene.
"It's probably our toughest game of the season,'' said K-H coach Tyler Severin. "We didn't feel like we played very well for most of the Waukomis game, but we got the win. We'll see if we can build on it. If we play like that again, Cherokee will win by 40.''
The Broncs lost three fumbles, but quarterback Maddox Myers threw for three scores — two to Andrew Wheeler and another to Karter Dehdezi. Nic Snodgrass ran for two scores.
Harrison and Kaden Stewart led the defensive charge in their first games back from injury.
Cherokee is led by quarterback Lake Lyon, who has rushed for 15 touchdowns and thrown for three more. The Chiefs have won three straight since a 64-26 loss to No. 1 Shattuck on Sept. 18.
Cherokee has won the last six meetings and lead the series, 7-5 since 1988.
