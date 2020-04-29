Enid Mayor George Pankonin's announcement of a three-phase plan to resume activities in Enid didn't quite live up to the hopes of the Enid sports community, but that doesn't mean plans for a reboot are being scuttled.
While Phase One of the city's plan to lift limitations that were put in place due to the coronavirus pandemic excluded organized sports events, it did allow for such activities to resume in Phase Two of the plan, which is tentatively targeted to begin June 1, pending approval by the Enid City Commission at a special meeting on Thursday.
Enid Plainsmen baseball head coach Brad Gore said he remains hopeful that "we're going to get to play some baseball."
The Connie Mack summer baseball season was not set to officially begin for Enid until May 27 at the Woodward tournament and Gore had expressed earlier that "even if it's July, we can still host two or three tournaments and play some more."
Following Pankonin's Monday announcement that is looking to be the likely course of events for summer baseball in Enid. Gore said Tuesday the season is still salvageable.
"If we got started June 1, we can have five, six or seven weeks of baseball in and get a good summer of it," he said.
But there still could be some obstacles to clear.
Enid Public Schools would still need to give its OK for Enid's high school and junior high Connie Mack teams in addition to OSSAA easing back on its current prohibition, which runs through June 30. There has been talk in some circles OSSAA may change it to May 15, more in line with Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt's reopening plan.
Venue could also be an issue, even for the Enid Majors, especially if the city is not able to give the OK for games to be played on June 1 or Enid Public Schools does not give its blessing.
When asked if there would be any consideration or possibility of playing Connie Mack games at venues outside of Enid if David Allen Memorial Ballpark was to remain unavailable, such as at Pioneer High School, Drummond or Cimarron in Lahoma, Gore said there has been some very informal discussion.
"That's something we are going to look at, honestly," Gore said. "I think it's going to come down to what Enid tells us to do. I think that's the key. What our school is going to allow us to do and what's safest for our kids and obviously what OSSAA says we are allowed to do."
With so much still in flux, developing a plan has been a less than an exacting matter.
"Hopefully, we have a meeting or two before too long to discuss what our plans are," Gore said. "Hopefully this thing clears up and we are allowed to go ahead and play.
"Whatever we get, we'll take. Our kids are dying to play and I'm ready to get back out there. My sights are set on June 1. Hopefully that gets to happen."
