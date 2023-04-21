JENKS, Okla. — Enid’s boys, playing a man short for most of the game, gave Jenks everything they wanted until falling to the Trojans, 3-1, in the Plainsmen’s regular season finale.
The Plainsmen finished the season at 3-4 in district and 8-7 overall. They needed to beat the Trojans and have Putnam City upset Union to reach the playoffs for the third straight year. Neither happen as Union beat the Pirates, 4-1.
Enid was forced to play with only 10 men after goaltender Oliver Castellanos was issued a red card halfway through the first half.
The Plainsmen, down 3-0, would score on a goal by sophomore David Smith, assisted by sophomore Jonathan Gomez.
“We were the better team the rest of the way,’’ said Enid coach Jorge Cabada. “We went out fighting. We had some opportunities to close the gap, but we couldn’t quite do it.’’
The Plainsmen was hampered by injuries from the preseason. They were without key players such as Oswaldo Herrera, Raymond Gonzalez and Pablo Vargas. Enid lost to Stillwater, 1-0 on an on-goal.
“The boys fought adversity all year from the preseason to the non-district season to the district season,’’ Cabada said. “We were never healthy all year. A lot of calls didn’t go our way. Every time we knocked down one wall, another one would go up.’’’
Emotions ran high as Cabada saw his team leave the field for the last time.
“I would have like to seen what this team would have done healthy,’’ he said. “But I’m proud how we went out. I’ve coached some of these kids since they were eight years old in club. I’ve seen them grow a lot. They left everything on the field tonight. It was a little emotional seeing those kids taking pictures of each other.’’
The injuries speeded up the development of young players such as Smith and Gomez.
“They know what it’s like to carr the torch now,’’ he said. “We’re losing six great seniors but I think the returning upperclassmen will continue to project the program upward. We’re going to take a few weeks off and then we’ll hit the ground running.’’
EHS will graduate seniors Castellanos, Armando Vega, Felipe Gomez, Alejandro Isordia, Gonzalez and Vargas.
