ENID, Okla. — For the first time in Enid football history, three Enid players in the same class will go to FBS schools on full ride scholarships. Those three were part of seven Plainsmen that committed this weekend, a two-day record for the program.
Tykie Andrews, Luke Rauh and Erik Lewis Jr. each committed to Division I FBS schools. Andrews committed to Oklahoma State on his official visit, while Rauh and Lewis committed while on official visits to Air Force.
Devin Gaines, Markas Tommy and Evan Sullivan all committed to Southern Nazarene (D2), while Omar Penate committed to Dodge City Community College.
Tommy is the first Marshallese player to commit to play college football from Enid.
Andrews was offered by Oklahoma State on Jan. 8 and also had an offer from Navy.
“It feels amazing to be part of history,” Andrews said. “I knew my journey was going to be crazy.”
One reply to Andrews on Twitter, from a player at Chisholm, called Andrews a “hometown hero,” a designation that means a lot to Andrews.
“That’s a big title to put on my name,” he said. “It brings me joy, knowing I can inspire and motivate people to chase their dreams.”
Andrews set records this year at Enid, with the best season in Plainsmen history for a wide receiver, catching 130 passes for 1,551 yards and 17 touchdowns, all single-season records at Enid.
Rauh and Lewis both were in Colorado visiting Air Force. Lewis committed on Saturday, while Rauh announced his pledge on Sunday.
“It feels pretty good just knowing that you can make it to the next level out of Enid,” Lewis, a defensive back, said. “You know a lot of people say you can’t make it out of here, but it just shows you can and hopefully the younger guys took note of what all of our senior class did as far as work ethic and how we practiced so they can apply it in the future.”
“It’s pretty damn crazy,” said Rauh, who rushed for 1,914 yards and 20 touchdowns this season. “I’m grateful to be a part of all this (Enid history). It’s very humbling, but I know we all worked hard for it.”
The trio that committed to SNU all said it’s going to be good to stay locked in.
“SNU has some really good coaches and they have a good bond. They are like family to each other,” Sullivan, an offensive lineman, said.
“It feels great (making Enid history). I am so proud of all my boys and how far we’ve came together,” Gaines, a defensive back, said. “It doesn’t feel real at times.”
“This means a lot for me and my people. Such a blessing to be able to play at the next level,” Tommy, another defensive back, said.
Penate, a defensive lineman, will look to go the junior college route in hopes of transferring to a four-year school later down the line.
“It’s an amazing feeling,” he said. “You know growing up we all dreamed about these moments and to watch them actually come true for me and my friends is absolutely an amazing feeling.”
An 0-10 freshman season affected the class.
“Freshman year was something I believe we went 0-10 that year or 1-9 and no one was really bought into the program,” Lewis said. “You know, people missed workouts all the time and it just felt like no one really cared about football.”
After that season, something unexpected happened and changed the world — the COVID pandemic.
“Not having a spring ball or a full offseason to get better definitely was rough coming off freshman year with limited varsity experience,” Rauh said “We had some games canceled my sophomore year as well. There were a few scares of games getting canceled junior year as well.”
The 0-10 season, pandemic and everything else brought this senior class closer.
“We have a great bond,” Penate said. “We stuck through the worst, but we all believe in what our coaches were telling us and our passion for the game and the drive we all had really brought us all together.”
The senior class broke records and made it to the second round of the playoffs in 2022, something that hadn’t been done since 2006, leaving a legacy at Enid.
“I think as a senior class we hope that we left the young guys with something to build off of,” said Lewis. “Our first year we didn’t really have anything to build off so i think just having a winning season, hopefully the young guys will take that and strive to be better.”
