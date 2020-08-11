The eyes of the high school sports community will be on Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association's Wednesday morning teleconference Zoom board meeting. With the spate of college conferences turning tail and running, will OSSAA stand firm and allow the fall high school sports season continue or will it also fold?
To date, OSSAA has not given any firm indication other than to state it was proceeding with fall sports as scheduled, but that was before college football began to implode with college presidents giving in to fear-mongering about what could happen and wanting to escape any perceived culpability, whether real or imagined.
While the current OSSAA agenda does not specifically address football (let's be honest, that's what everyone's focus is on at this point), there is the particularly ominous "discussion and possible action regarding Fall Activities" category that was added to the agenda. It certainly is an indication there is a desire among one or more board members to potentially waylay the season.
Should folks be worried OSSAA will take a step backward? Yes.
While there have not been any reports of widespread coronavirus infections — note that has not stopped college sports from being canceled — there is indication there could be some cracks in the armor among OSSAA board members.
Just this week, Oktaha canceled its season-opening fastpitch softball opener against Muskogee because one of its players tested positive. Now, that alone raises another question, namely, are we talking about another false positive, which seems to be happening with unacceptable regularity? Should one positive lead to cancellation? An Oktaha baseball player is also reported to have tested positive.
Oktaha Public Schools Superintendent Jerry Needham is on the board and his comment to the Muskogee Phoenix newspaper over the weekend sounded a bit ominous. “My hope of a quote-unquote any sense of a normal school year is not very good,” he told the newspaper.
Needham was one of the board members who originally voted against the strident measures OSSAA wanted to implement for summer activities, thus allowing summer sports to proceed and the fall schedule to remain in place. But the vote was a tight 7-6 decision. Also worth noting, Oktaha does not play football. Others I have spoken to have indicated they expect Needham to push for cancelation of fall sports.
One hopes that before OSSAA board members take any drastic action that they have gathered input from coaches, who are on the frontline of dealing with the matter and have been charged with implementing the safety guidelines related to COVID-19.
From my conversations with area coaches there is no desire to cut and run. In fact, there is a strong desire to continue to play and not succumb to fears over facts.
Unfortunately, it appears from the comments of several college football coaches that university presidents likely did not take into account their perspective or views. Hopefully, and it would be reasonable to assume, OSSAA board members are more in touch with their schools' coaches and just as importantly, student-athletes.
And what are some of the facts as regard to numbers? It's pretty enlightening really, especially among 15-24 year olds, the primary ages we are talking about for high school and college athletes.
According to the United States Census Bureau, as of 2019 there were 42.1 million in the 15-24 age range in the United States. The Centers For Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows that for the six month period from Feb. 1 to Aug. 1, there were a total of 225 COVID-19 deaths in that age group. That breaks down to .0000049669 percent COVID-19 deaths in the 15-24 age group. There were 16,353 total deaths in that age group and 326 pneumonia deaths. Even as a percentage of overall deaths in the 15-24 age category, COVID-19 still only accounts for 1.3 percent.
Yes, one death from COVID-19 is too many, but do those numbers support the near total shutdown we are seeing in college sports and the potential cancelation of fall high school sports?
Enid just completed a very successful summer sports season and coaches I have spoken with are not aware of any of the summer baseball athletes coming down with coronavirus. Enid Speedway continues to operate with large outdoor crowds attending its races with no reported issues.
Coaches throughout the summer and now in the fall, at least in Northwest Oklahoma, have been very diligent about adhering to safety guidelines.
The coaches, and the players, deserve to not have their seasons pulled out from under them. The numbers simply do not support canceling or delaying fall sports.
OSSAA needs to resist the urge to succumb to fear-mongering. The success of the summer sports season demonstrated sports can be played safely and responsibly in the fall. OSSAA needs to let the kids play.
Ruthenberg is sports editor for the Enid News & Eagle. Contact him at daver@enidnews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.