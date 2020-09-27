Ruthenberg: Fear, not a virus, ruining sports for kids

It seems just when things can't possibly get any more implausible, another round of 2020's strange reality hits you square in the jaw. Friday night at Enid's D. Bruce Selby Stadium was just such an instance.
Inside one hour of kickoff time, Enid Public School Superintendent Dr. Darrell Floyd got a call from the state epidemiologist that Enid's football game against Jenks had to be postponed. After gathering the coaches and officials, the official announcement was made and from reactions across social media it was a decision that was met with disbelief and a fair amount of frustration and anger.
The cancellation arose due to two players testing positive earlier in the week in Guthrie when the Enid JV and freshmen teams played at Guthrie. One player from each team tested positive. By Tuesday, Enid's player had already been quarantined and all protocols followed.
It was a decision that pained Floyd to announce. It was equally frustrating to other Enid athletic coaches and officials.
Enid quarterbacks coach Cameron Conder recalled the moment the team found out.
"We found out as a staff after a midfield meeting between Dr Floyd, (Enid Athletic Director Billy) Tipps and (Enid) Coach (Rasuhan) Woods, along with Coach Riggs from Jenks," Conder said Saturday. "While that meeting was taking place we were finishing our individual period during pregame. As we sent the seniors inside to get prepared for senior night, Woods got the staff together and told us the game had been postponed due to COVID positives from Monday's JV contest in Guthrie.
"The kids were disappointed. Kids wanted to go compete and play against the best in the state."
Tipps also touched on the impact all of this on-again, off-again, play, not-play back-and-forth is having on the young athletes and the frustration everyone is feeling.
“The No. 1 thing of course is the safety of our kids," Tipps said on Friday. "But you see the disappointment in the kids’ eyes and it kills you. We do this job to see young people have success and have opportunities and good experiences. Some of that got taken away tonight, but hopefully in the future they will get that back.”
Indeed. It seems a significant, very important part of young peoples' opportunities and life experiences are being crushed.
"I do feel bad for the kids (who) put in the work all week and not be rewarded for that work on Friday night Is tough," Conder said.
One thing that can be stated with certainty is that being a school administrator in these weird times is not an enviable task.
But fear can be compelling, if not overwhelming. And why not? We have had it drilled into us since the China-based coronavirus found its way to our shores. Society has been locked down. Loved ones kept from each other. Businesses destroyed, but not because of the virus, but from fear of it.
Nobody wants to be that school administrator who winds up being responsible for a child falling ill because he or she did not follow the (unduly harsh) protocols that have been mandated. Do not for a minute lay this at the feet of administrators who are bound by such limitations.
However, blame fear-mongering bureaucrats who continue to mandate such protocols must be followed, having lost all sense of perspective and who continue to ignore numbers that bear out this virus is not as dangerous to our young population. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) the recovery rate for kids 0-19 is an astounding 99.997%.
No reasonable person is denying the existence of the virus, but it is certainly fair to question this current path.
The impact goes beyond the playing field for our kids. Teachers in states where young students are required to wear masks have shared stories of how kids are completely distracted by their masks (fidgeting with them, glasses fogging up) and it is making the classroom setting impossibly disruptive.
High school teachers say they feel like they are in the Twilight Zone where kids disappear from class, literally, as they are pulled from class and sent home because of contact tracing.
The mental impact on young people is undeniable. We are stealing opportunities from them and making life confusing, even more so than it normally is for young people trying to find their footing.
Maybe most troubling are reports that depression have sky-rocketed as a result of lockdowns.
Per Healthline.com, a recent Journal of American Medical Association study "found depression symptoms were three times higher during COVID-19 lockdown than before the pandemic, up from 8.5 percent before COVID-19 to 27.8 percent during."
I have seen comments that it's just a game. Yes, in the strictest sense it is, but that is even more shortsighted than the way we are dealing with the virus. But, overwhelmingly, I am seeing comments from frustrated parents tired of seeing their kids' being subjected to the yo-yoing back-and-forth dithering of adults.
Sports provide not just outlets, but significant opportunities and lessons far beyond games. We need to stop taking these avenues away from kids. We need to stop stealing their motivation.
Mostly, stop visiting irrational fears onto our kids.
Ruthenberg is sports editor for the Enid News & Eagle. Contact him at daver@enidnews.com.
