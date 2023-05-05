ENID, Okla. — Rose State spoiled NOC Enid’s softball Sophomore Night by sweeping the Lady Jets, 4-3 and 5-3 Friday at Pacer Field.
The double losses dropped NOC Enid to fifth in the Region 2 standings at 14-14. Rose State, 15-11, clinched fourth. The Lady Raiders face Connors (12-14) in a doubleheader Saturday. NOC Enid will begin play in the Region 2 Tournament Thursday at Piedmont High School.
The Lady Jets were held to five hits in the first game by Madison Barnes, who struck out only one but walked only one.
NOC Enid threatened in the seventh when Kaycee Babek walked and Adie White opened the inning with a walk and a single. Anna Hester sacrificed both up a base. Pinch runner Tylie Ligons scored on a sac fly by Krista Yackeyonny. Chloe Middleton hit a deep fly to right which was caught for the final out.
Sierra Woods had a solo homer in the third. Yackeyonny had a second RBI in the fifth to score pinch runner Sidney Redmon. Redmon was running for White, who opened the inning with a single.
Yackeyonny had been robbed of an extra base hit in the third when center Madison Riley crashed into the wall to make the play.
The Lady Raiders scored three in the third off Lady Jets ace Molly Dolan. Lilli Daniels and Emily Smith had RBI singles. Another run came on a throwing error on a stolen base attempt.
Riley would score the eventual winning run in the fifth when she walked and score on a single by Emily Smith, which was just beyond the reach of a diving Lady Jets shortstop Babek.
ROSE STATE 5, NOC ENID 3
The Lady Raiders held off a late Lady Jets rally in the seventh. With one out, Babek and White drew walks to bring in Emma Strange, who got Taryn Rhodes to ground out for the second. Walker was thrown out at home trying to score on a fielder’s choice by Redmon.
NOC Enid was held scoreless after scoring three runs in the third to cut the lead to 4-3.
Cam Alexander opened the inning with a single, stole second and went to third on a wild pitch. Ligons walked and reached second on an error. Brook Fleming doubled both of them in.
That brought in Wilson, who gave up an RBI single to Babek but got Redmon to fly out with runners on second and third.
The Lady Raiders scored a unearned run on an error in the fourth.
