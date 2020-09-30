Riley standing by Rattler

NORMAN — Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler threw his hands over his helmet after tossing his third interception of the afternoon against Kansas State.
His final passing attempt, among 41 last Saturday, was thrown too high and just behind his intended target, Drake Stoops. It ultimately landed in Wildcats safety Jahron McPherson's gloves, sealing a 38-35 victory for Kansas State in Norman with 34 seconds left in the fourth quarter.
Rattler, a true freshman in his first Big 12 start, isn't the sole reason for OU's defeat. OU head coach Lincoln Riley said the Sooners failed to execute in all three phrases — offense, defense and special teams. How Rattler grows from this will be pivotal to OU's success, though, the rest of the season.
When asked during his Tuesday news conference, Riley did not divulge any of his conversations with his young quarterback following the loss. This is just what happens as a quarterback goes through their development, according to Riley.
"Eighty-five, 90 percent of what he did was either really good or fabulous on Saturday. But a couple of mistakes really cost us, cost our offense, cost our team," Riley said. "He’s gotta learn from those, learn from the entire situation. It’s a tremendous opportunity for him to grow and gain some experience and make him more ready as we continue to go on down the year."
The majority that was good led to Rattler completing 30 of 41 passing attempts. He threw four touchdowns and posted 387 yards passing against the Wildcats.
Rattler still has plenty to polish within his game, which Riley anticipates happening.
"I’m really excited about a lot of the things he’s doing," Riley said. "I know the things he has to get better at will get cleaned up."
• Riley defends decision to punt: Lincoln Riley stood by his fourth-quarter decision to punt as the Sooners trailed by three with under three minutes left against Kansas State.
"I felt like that was the right call," Riley said during Monday's Big 12 coaches teleconference.
The fourth-year Sooners coach admitted he might have gone for it on a potential fourth-down play under different circumstances.
He said if it was a "really manageable situation" and OU was in "good field position" he likely would have kept his offense on the field for fourth down. But the Sooners' drive ending so quickly and deep in their own territory helped him decide to punt.
"The way it happened felt like we could have a chance to pin 'em down there," Riley said. "Still had the timeout left. Knew we were going to have in the neighborhood of 50 seconds to a minute, depending on how the drive went."
On the series in question, OU went three-and-out after a flag called back a long Spencer Rattler run that would have moved the chains. So, Riley, facing a fourth-and-7 situation from the 28, sent in his punter, Reeves Mundschau, to give the ball back to Kansas State.
OU's defense ultimately forced the Wildcats to punt, giving the Sooner offense the ball back with less than a minute remaining.
The Sooners were unable, however, to complete the game-winning drive after Rattler threw his third interception of the day.
Next: OU travels to Iowa State Saturday for a 6:30 p.m. kickoff.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.