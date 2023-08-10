ENID, Okla. — Veteran softball coach Dave Riesen was not discouraged after the Pioneer-Pleasant Vale Lady Mustangs’ opening 13-4 run-rule loss at Hennessey on Tuesday.
He acknowledges that will be part of the growing pains of a young team and that journey has been made easier by the team’s positive attitude.
“I’ve been pleased with the girls,” Riesen said. “It’s been more enjoyable than I envisioned. They have played hard. I’m not worried about wins and losses. I just want us to get better every day.”
Riesen’s philosophy is, “(If) you leave the field better than you were before you started, it’s a good day.”
“This group has a good attitude,” Riesen said. “They want to get better. You can’t control the wins and losses. You can control the attitude and effort. These kids want to be coached. They understand where we’re trying to get to. It’s going to take time.”
Pioneer returns both of its pitchers from a year ago in Gracie Peace and Gabby Real. Both had control problems against Hennessey combining for 10 walks — five by both.
They have benefitted, though, by the preseason coaching of ex-Pioneer star Katelyn Trumbley, who is one of the aces for USAO.
“I’ve seen vast improvement in both, thanks to Katelyn,” Riesen said. “Katelyn is going to be an outstanding coach. We struggle to find the zone a little bit. I think we’ll get better as the season goes on.”
Callie Bergdall, a starting outfielder on the 39-4 team a year ago, has moved to catcher. Bergdall volunteered after two strong candidates transferred.
“I said I was looking for volunteers and she jumped right in,” Riesen said. “I was proud of her for be willing to do that. She is getting better every day.”
Freshman first baseman Tristen Overstreet had an RBI against Hennessey and has swung the bat well.
“She has some potential,” Riesen said. “I’m excited to see what kind of player she can be the next four years.”
Second baseman Kendra Bishop is new to the position but is athletic and picks things up quickly, Riesen said.
Sophomore shortstop Olivia Crespin, who had two RBI Tuesday, moved from second where she started as sophomore. She is handling the move well, Riesen said.
Peace, a two-year starter, is at third when not on the mound. The junior will be counted on to be one of the team’s leaders. She has a lot of travel ball experience.
The outfield has Kaleigh Grimm in left, Madison Dunkin in center and Sarah Reichle in right.
Grimm has returned to softball after a couple of years’ absence. She had seven hits in a recent team camp and “has been working hard to make us better,” Riesen said.
Dunkin scored twice against Hennessey. She is “a really good athlete who runs well and has really improved over the last few years,” Riesen said.
Reichle, a basketball player, is out for the first time. She got a couple of hits in team camp and has put in extra time to improve her hitting, Riesen said.
The Lady Mustangs will be busy this week traveling to Oklahoma Bible Academy for a 3 p.m. game Thursday and facing Garber in the first round of the Skeltur Conference Tournament at 2:30 p.m. Friday at Drummond. The Skeltur affair will run through Saturday.
‘We’re excited to get back on the field again,” Riesen said. “This is an opportunity to get better. We’ll see if we can make some noise in the Skeltur. We just hope we’re playing our best softball in the playoffs when it means the most.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.