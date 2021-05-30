Reliever Robby Butenschoen threw four scoreless innings to lift Phoenix (Ariz.) past Frederick (Md.), 10-8 at the Division II Junior College World Series Saturday at David Allen Memorial Ballpark.
Madison, Wisc., (43-12) was playing Kellogg, Mich., (35-11) in the late game.
Phoenix, 26-21, advances to play LSU-Eunice (46-6) at 7:15 p.m. Sunday. Frederick, 20-10, will play the Kellogg-Madison loser at 4 p.m. in an elimination game.
Butenschoen came on in relief in the top of the sixth after the Cougars had scored three runs in the fifth to take an 8-7 lead. Phoenix had led 6-0 after two innings but Frederick answered back with five in the third.
Butenschoen did not strike out or walk a batter in scattering four hits, but the Cougars could not get a runner past second against him. They had runners on first and second, with two out in the eighth, but Butenschoen got Nicco German to ground out and then retired Frederick in order in the ninth.
“We just needed someone to turn off the faucet,’’ said Phoenix coach Kevin Kimball. “He’s been our guy to come in and shut the door at the end of the day. Hopefully, he has something left in the tank for the next one.’’
Phoenix took a 10-8 with three runs in the sixth. The Bears loaded the bases after singles by Evan Rice and Gino Caperon and a walk to Tijmen Takke. Carter Paine singled home Rice, and back-to-back walks brought in two more runs.
“Sometimes you have to find a way to put together a big inning,’’ Kimball said. “Sometimes it’s in walks and errors. We took advantage of it and we found a way to win.’’
Takke had five RBI in the first two innings with an RBI single in the first and a grand slam homer in the second.
“I wouldn’t say he had been struggling, but he hasn’t hit as well as we hoped he would,’’ Kimball said. “He had a big day. When he gets going like that, we’re a tough lineup.’’
Brodey Neveker and Nicco German both had two-RBI singles to highlight a five-run Frederick third. Justin Acal’s RBI triple and Neverker’s RBI single were the big blows in the three-run fifth, which was the last inning for Bears ace Adrian Santa Cruz. Neverker was four-for-five.
Kimball was just grateful for the win after blowing the 6-0 cushion.
“These kind of things happen in tournament games,’’ he said. “We had a big lead and our No. 1 guy on the mound, and we thought we were on easy street. That’s a good team over there. They have a tough lineup to navigate. We’ll take it and live to fight another day and go on to the next one.’’
