The downtime created by the coronavirus pandemic has presented a challenge for high school sports programs. If there is a silver lining, it lies within readily available technology that has enabled coaches to stay in contact and provide direction to student-athletes.
"Technology is really good these days, so you've kind of got some options to be able to talk to groups, and things like that make it a little easier," said Chisholm High School football coach Joey Reinart on Tuesday.
For Reinart, and Chisholm, the go-to app has been Google Classroom.
"We're pretty heavy into it as far as distributing information so kids have that app on their phone and they get notification whenever there is a post. We've been posting our workouts through there and task them some at-home stuff they can do on their own."
But, it doesn't replace direct contact, which hasn't been available since schools were shut down in March due to COVID-19, and it has been a challenge.
"No doubt about that," Reinart said. "It's tough to directly influence kids, I mean, that's why we're in this profession to begin with. Now, we have very little access to these kids and we just try and do the best we can to reach out to them and make sure they are doing alright."
For any team, and maybe most of all for prep football due to sometimes the sheer size of the roster, the incoming class of seniors is relied upon to show leadership and set an example for the rest of the team and support the coaching staff.
Spring football serves to begin that process for the incoming seniors, but with schools shut down, spring football was among the casualties. For Chisholm, that may have been particularly tough due to the large number of seniors who graduated off last year's 9-3 playoff team.
Technology has also been beneficial in that regard for Reinart and the Longhorns.
"Mostly what I've been trying to do is work through our seniors and using them as leaders, dividing them up into groups and communicate with their teammates and try to develop some kind of accountability," Reinart said. "I told them while the circumstances aren't great, it's a great opportunity for you guys to go ahead and assert yourself as leaders."
He said the response has been good even though it may be a bit overwhelming at times for them.
"This time of year it's hard for them to understand the urgency of what's about to hit them for their senior year," Reinart said. "They've been good about taking some things on and checking in and talking to people in their groups."
However, it wasn't just the seniors who heard from Reinart, who said he started the process early on when things started to look at least somewhat questionable in terms of where things were going to stand for athletics as the coronavirus situation was beginning to take hold.
"I wasn't quite sure what we were going to run into, but I'm glad I did it," he said. "I was able to reach out to kids who were going to be freshmen and kind of got confirmation from them and some kids who were walking the fence line."
It remains unknown for certain when in-person contact between prep coaches and players will resume, but June 1 appears to be the current target date.
Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association posted on its website on Monday that, despite the state beginning to reopen many activities, it felt it was important for member school facilities to remain closed until June 1. "This will give us enough time to review data from our state and local government entities, our healthcare professionals and other national sports and activities governing bodies," it said. OSSAA indicated the June 1 deadline could be adjusted one way or the other depending on that information.
"This goes right in line with the state department of education being closed for the remainder of the school year," Reinart said.
If athletics are able to resume, Reinart said it could still be a gradual process, particularly if there are restrictions.
"We're going to have to have a plan in place for that if we have to, for instance, have no more than 10 people in a weight room at a time or whatever restrictions, we need to follow the guidelines."
It also makes it tough, without seeing the product on the field, to have a solid idea of what the season ahead may hold, particularly for a team having to replace 18 seniors.
"We really needed that spring with so many kids coming into prominent roles this year," Reinart said. "It was going to be a big time curve there in spring. We've got some guys that have played quite a bit though. We've got some experience across the offensive line and so the biggest thing for us now is to get back together and keep working hard.
"We can catch back up on all the other things. Our system won't change. The things we don't do won't change, so that helps us."
Virtual contact isn't optimal, but until things open back up, it's been a necessary component.
"If you don't do something, somebody else is out there doing it and we've got to do our best to keep up with the guys that are working hard around the area," Reinart said. "Hopefully, we've been able to do that."
But it can't replace direct, in-person coaching.
"We're just kind of waiting it out," Reinart said. "When the ball drops we're going to be ready to roll. Man, it's different and I'm ready to be back in front of them and see where they're at."
