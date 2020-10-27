Rattler provided ample big plays in Sooners' victory

Oklahoma enjoyed a different form of efficiency from quarterback Spencer Rattler against TCU.
The freshman completed 59% of his passes — his worst single-game mark of the season. But to Rattler’s credit only needed to throw 22 passes in a 33-14 win over the Frogs. And it’s what he did with his 13 completions that fueled an electric day for the OU offense.
Rattler gashed TCU for 332 yards passing, gaining 25.3 yards per attempt.
He arrived at that number thanks to seven completions that went for 15 yards or more, including passes of 50 and 61 yards to Marvin Mims for his two passing touchdowns on Saturday.
“We had a lot of deep-ball plays dialed up in the playbook for this game, just going through this week of practice,” Rattler said. “That was a weak part of their defense that we could attack, and we did that pretty well this game.”
Rattler and Mims’ connections will take up most of your social-media timelines, but the OU quarterback also completed passes of 43, 44 and 33 yards as well.
While happy with the performance, head coach Lincoln Riley felt OU might have let a few additional chunk plays get away from them.
“I thought we had potentially shots at a couple more,” Riley said. “Our guys did a good job. I think anytime you start wanting to put the ball downfield, the first key is protection. I thought our line and (running) backs did some really nice things there. They gave Spencer time and confidence to let him loose. Guys won some one-on-ones, which against a Gary Patterson-coached defense, you have to.”
• No letdown: The Sooners have struggled to finish games in recent weeks, dropping late leads to Kansas State, Iowa State and nearly losing to Texas.
OU wasn’t sweating Saturday’s fourth quarter as much against TCU, leading 30-7 as late as four minutes to go in regulation.
The Sooners showed signs of a team maturing.
Grinch could have done without TCU’s late touchdown, however, putting the Frogs in double figures.
“I think the touchdown scored at the end, I mean, you're not convincing the guys that's a frustrating thing to give up seven points in the fourth quarter,” Grinch said. “But also understand the bulk of the second half, guys performed at a fairly high level. Always a work in progress, but no, it would be inappropriate to say that you didn't see progress today.”
• McGowan returns: OU freshman Seth McGown returned to the Sooner backfield after missing the Sooners' contest against Texas two weeks ago.
The running back quickly made an impact, connecting with Spencer Rattler on a 43-yard pass during OU's first possession, which set up a red-zone score.
McGowan finished with just 41 rushing yards on 11 carries, while junior T.J. Pledger led the way with 122 yards rushing on 22 carries.
• Subdued crowd: OU played in front of a light Amon G. Carter Stadium crowd, announced at 12,440.
When the Sooners scored, the stadium was fast to get quiet, while the Frogs’ success was met with sparse cheers.
The weather was at least nice, sitting around 60-degrees with a generous Fort Worth sun for most of the first half.
• Injury report: OU linebacker Robert Barnes left the game in the third quarter.
The redshirt junior sustained the injury during Marvin Mims' 38-yard punt return in the final minute of the period.
OU H-Back Brayden Willis was not available, missing his third consecutive game due to an undisclosed injury. Earlier in the week, Riley said he was “week to week.”
