Rain shuffles schedule for Connie Mack tournament

It was inevitable. After several days of drought conditions the rain pretty much arrived on cue, just in time to impact the season's first Connie Mack tournament at David Allen Memorial Ballpark.
Friday morning's heavy downpour made the outfield at David Allen unplayable with standing water throughout the outfield area. With more rain forecasted for Friday, it was decided to cancel Friday's games and revise Saturday and Sunday's slate.
It was just flooding out there and we were supposed to get some more rain at 4 p.m.," said Enid Plainsmen head coach Brad Gore. "We’re just going to to try to get it in."
The rest of the weekend looks dicey weather-wise with rain in the forecast.
Connie Mack tournament director Shannon Enfield said every effort will be made to get the tournament in by the end of Sunday.
After the first two days of tournament play, Enid's teams have done well.
The Enid Majors are tied at the top of the Pool A standings at 2-0 with the OK Drillers. The Majors opened play with a 6-0 win over MVP Heath and won 7-3 over Bartlesville. The Majors have outscored their opponents 13-3.
The OK Drillers have wins over Shockers Black and MVP Heath and have outscored their opponents 15-1.
If there is a tie at the top of the standings at the conclusion of pool play, the first tie breaker is head-to-head, followed by runs allowed and runs scored.
The reshuffled schedule has the Majors playing at 1:30 p.m. Saturday against Shockers Black (0-1) and at 11:30 a.m. Sunday against the OK Drillers in a game that likely could decide the Pool A winner.
Meanwhile, the Plainsmen, playing in Pool B, rebounded from an opening 8-0 loss to MVP Seng on Wednesday to defeat the OK Mudcats 5-4 to even their record at 1-1. The Plainsmen are now scheduled to play Cherry Creek (Colo.) at 9 a.m. Saturday and Shockers Red at 9 a.m.
Shockers Red and MVP Seng are currently tied at the top of the Pool B standings at 2-0. MVP Seng has outscored its opponents 7-3. Shockers Red has outscored its opposition 9-7.
In the revised schedule, the winners of Pool A and Pool B will play in the championship Sunday at 7 p.m. However, as the Majors are automatic qualifiers for the regional tournament, there is a possibility the Pool A runner-up could play in the championship game if the Majors win Pool A.
The original schedule called for a pair of semifinal games on Sunday with the winner of Pool A playing the Pool B runner-up and Pool B's winner taking on the runner-up in Pool A with the winners of those games meeting in the championship.
Connie Mack regional qualifier
Pool A
W-L RF RA
OK Drillers 2-0 15 1
Enid Majors 2-0 13 3
Bartlesville 1-1 12 11
Shockers Black 0-1 1 8
MVP Heath 0-3 4 23
Pool B
W-L RF RA
MVP Seng 2-0 7 3
Shockers Red 2-0 9 7
Enid Plainsmen 1-1 5 12
Cherry Creek 0-2 5 7
OK Mudcats 0-2 9 11
Saturday's Games
9 a.m. — Plainsmen vs. Cherry Creek
11:15 a.m. — OK Mudcats vs. Cherry Creek
1:30 p.m. — Enid Majors vs. Shockers Black
3:45 p.m. — Bartlesville vs. Shockers Black
6 p.m. — Bartlesville vs. OK Drillers
8:15 p.m. — Shockers Red vs. MVP Seng
Sunday's Games
9 a.m. — Enid Plainsmen vs. Shockers Red
11:30 a.m. — Enid Majors vs. OK Drillers
2 p.m. — OK Mudcats vs. MVP Seng
4:30 p.m. — MVP Heat vs. Shockers Black
7 p.m. — Championship: Pool A winner vs. Pool B winner
