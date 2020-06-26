With a large payout attracting some of the top modified drivers and a fireworks show planned, Enid Speedway is looking for another large crowd for its second show of the season on Saturday.
Enid Speedway co-promoter Kip Hughes said the June 6 season-opener attracted around 3,000 to 3,500 fans.
"I had the feeling all along and kept hoping everybody was ready to get out of the house and it turned out they were," Hughes said about the season-opener. "We were very happy [with the turnout]."
Saturday's show, the "Mid Summer Modified Shootout" will have one of the larger payouts at Enid Speedway in the modified class thanks in large part to being sponsored by Mel Hambelton Ford Racing out of Wichita, Kan.
Hughes said Mel Hambelton Ford Racing's contribution resulted in increasing the modified winner's payout to $2,000 and increased the overall purse.
"Your normal payout is anywhere from $500-750, so they more than doubled that," Hughes said. He also said this week's modified shootout will pay $200 to start as opposed to a normal payout of $75.
Hughes is anticipating around 75-100 cars in total for Saturday night ,which will also include the sport mods, pure stocks and hot shots classes.
Saturday will also include a fireworks display at Enid Speedway that will begin at dark.
Hughes said the track will be in good condition with the assistance of local businesses Yellowhouse Machinery and Lavicky Sand and Gravel.
Also returning Saturday will be the new infield tailgate area that was introduced at the June 6 season-opener. "That turned out real good and I think it's going to take off from there," Hughes said.
The infield tailgate area has bleacher seating and fans will also have the option to bring their vehicles in to the tailgating area and make it a full tailgate experience. There also will be bathroom facilities available.
Infield tailgate admission will be the same as the opener, $30 per person and $30 per vehicle.
Regular adult admission for Saturday is $15. Seniors, military and students 12-15 are $12. Children under 12 are free. Pit passes are $30.
There also will be discounted admission for first-responders Saturday night who can purchase a regular adult ticket for only $5 if they show appropriate I.D. "We've got a little something planned for them along with our fireworks show," Hughes said.
Keeping in the spirit of the upcoming Fourth of July holiday and recognizing first-responders, Enid Speedway has designed a new sticker for A- feature winners Saturday to put on their cars that honors law enforcement.
The sticker will feature a black and white American flag with a blue stripe that represents "back the blue."
Hughes said it will give drivers something unique for the 2020 season. He said he wants Enid Speedway to be considered "a family-friendly venue that supports law enforcement."
The weather for Saturday does not look like it will present any obstacles for a full show and the fireworks display.
"I think everything is shaping up and hopefully we have another good turnout," Hughes said.
Gates open at 5 p.m. Saturday with racing slated to start at 7 on the 3/8-mile dirt oval. Enid Speedway is located on the Garfield County Fairgrounds.
