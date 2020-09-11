Look at Pond Creek-Hunter’s football schedule and one sees the confidence emboldened from last year’s 14-0 Class C state championship season and a 51-4 record over the last four seasons.
The Panthers schedule lists first round playoffs, second round playoffs, quarterfinals, semifinals and the state finals, either Dec. 11-12.
Tradition and high expectations are listed by veteran coach David Kerr as the team’s strengths.
“We do that every year,’’ said Kerr about listing the state finals on the schedule. “Obviously we have high expectations.’’
Those high expectations are tempered by the loss of a senior class that won the 51 games and having to move up from Class C to Class B.
“It’s going to be difficult this year after losing so many kids,’’ Kerr said. “We will have a different mindset for sure.’’
Kerr expects only 16 to 17 players out this season, noting the Panthers lost a huge senior class and a have a smaller freshman class coming in.
“That’s the lowest number we have had since I’ve been here (22 years),’’ Kerr said. “We had a couple of kids move out and a couple who decided not to play for certain reasons. It was just a perfect storm as far as numbers were concerned.’’
Kerr’s son, Aaron, a 165-pound junior, who was expected to be the Panthers starting quarterback, is not expected to play after two shoulder surgeries caused him to miss his freshman and sophomore basketball and baseball seasons.
Returning starters Zander Clayton, a 145-pound junior running back and cornerback and Corbin Burnham, a 155-pound senior tight end-safety, are two possible options at quarterback.
Clayton took some snaps in practice at quarterback last season but did not play in a game. He rushed for 220 yards on 28 carries and scored five touchdowns. He caught four passes for 60 yards and scored a touchdown. He had one interception and had 32 unassisted and 13 assisted tackles on defense.
Burnham led the team in interceptions with 11 and caught five passes for 102 yards and two touchdowns. He had 23 unassisted and 24 assisted tackles from his safety position.
“We will look at both of them and see what is the best option for us,’’ Kerr said.
Clayton, no matter what position he plays, will have to “carry the load for us,’’ Kerr said.
“He sees the field really well,’’ Kerr said. “He is explosive and he’s quick getting to the hole. He is strong for his size. He was a wrestler when he was younger so he has pretty good balance.’’
Burnham was the leader in the secondary stepping up in the playoffs where Kerr said he stepped up his play. He had eight interceptions in the last four games.
“He had a huge impact on our season,’’ Kerr said. “We’re still figuring out where we will play him on offense. We’re going to be relying on him, John (Theophilus) and Jay Gibson (a 170-pound linemen) to help us out with leadership.’’
Theophilus, a 225-pound senior, was the team’s leading receiver with 27 catches for 613 yards and seven touchdowns. He averaged 22.7 yards per catch. He was dominant at linebacker with 36 unassisted and 34 assisted tackles, including 17 for losses.
“He did a great job on both sides of the ball,’’ Kerr said. “We’re going to be asking him to do quite a bit. I don’t know where we’re going to be playing him. We’re going to look at a couple of different spots. He is a really good physical specimen and he looks the part. I’m sure he will play a big role on the team.’’
Chayce Elson, a 230-pound junior center, is the team’s other returning starter. He started on offense but will have to go both ways this season with the team’s low numbers.
“We were able to play quite a few guys one way and kept them fresh last year,’’ Kerr said. “We won’t have that luxury this season. We’re going to need him to play both ways.’’
Other returning lettermen include Kaden Craig, a 135-pound sophomore tight end-cornerback; Conner Czapansky, a 145-pound sophomore running back-cornerback; Clayton Gibson, a 180-pound junior lineman; Zander Cambron, a 145-pound sophomore lineman; Jay Gibson, a 170-pound senior lineman; Harly Hetland, a 220-pound junior lineman and Kaden Schultz, a 175-pound junior lineman.
Pond Creek-Hunter opens the season Aug. 28 at former C-1 rival Sharon-Mutual.
The Panthers outscored opponents, 452-64 in the regular season and beat Fox, 54-6; Covington-Douglas, 48-0; Timberlake, 48-8 and Waynoka, 54-8 to win their third state title under Kerr.
“Our tradition plays a part in our success,’’ Kerr said. “A lot of our young kids didn’t play that much, but they got four more weeks of practice. We’re not going to put in a new system. Our kids are accustomed to what we do. Hopefully, we can pick up where we left off last year.’’
POND CREEK-HUNTER — District B-2
Aug. 28 — at Sharon-Mutual
Sept. 4 — at DCLA
Sept. 11 — Buffalo
Sept. 18 — at Medford
Sept. 25 — Garber
Oct. 9 — Kremlin-Hillsdale
Oct. 15 — at Ringwood
Oct. 23 — at Okeene
Oct. 30 — Waukomis
Nov. 6 — at Cherokee
Head coach — David Kerr, 22nd season record 190-66
