Putnam City held off a late Enid rally to beat the Plainsmen 64-58 at the EHS Gym on Friday to spoil the Big Blue’s Senior Night.
The boys win gave the visitors a sweep for the evening. Putnam City beat an injury-ridden Pacers team 66-17 in the girls game.
The Plainsmen had a 22-16 run in the final period of the boy’s contest with senior Taye Sullivan scoring eight of his team-high 22 points. Sullivan, playing his last home game, canned six three-pointers, including two in the fourth quarter.
Cam Mathis had 19 points, including 12 in the second half.
“I saw some positives,’’ said Enid coach Curtis Foster. “We’re still a work in progress. We need to pick up our intensity level the whole continuous game.’’
Foster said EHS played “OK in spurts … but some parts of our game we could have communicated better.’’
Enid hit eight treys on the night. Isaac Williams led the Pirates with 25 points. It was Putnam City’s third win over the Plainsmen this season.
“We didn’t quit out there,’’ Foster said, “but we didn’t play our smartest either.’’
It was the last home game for seniors Mathis, Sullivan, Xavier Altidor, Aidan Crawford, Chris Anej, Samuel Hill, Dhruv Patel and Isaac Jonathan.
Enid, 6-17, has lost four straight. They will meet host Broken Arrow in the first round of regionals next Friday.
PUTNAM CITY 66, ENID 17 (G)
Enid’s girls continue to see how difficult it is when you don’t have any seniors for Senior Night.
It’s even more difficult when three starters — MaryAngel Jibbwa, Kyra Criss and Abygail Ketterman — are unavailable because of injuries.
EHS had lost promising sophomore Jasia Malolo the second game of the season because of injuries.
The Lady Pirates had quarter leads of 17-5, 32-13 and 50-15.
“There’s not a lot you can say about it,’’ Pacers coach Nina Gregory said after her team dropped to 1-22 for the season. “We were playing mainly JV kids against juniors and seniors. The good thing is they are getting a little experience.’’
Mary Isbell had seven points for Enid while Kiara Morris had six.
A’Munique Holmes had 28 for the Lady Pirates.
Gregory said she hopes to have Jibbwa and Criss back for Thursday’s 6A regional first round game with host Bixby.
“I’ve never had a season of injuries like this,’’ Gregory said.
