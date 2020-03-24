Prep spring sports appear to be finished for the year

Included in Oklahoma State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister’s announcement Monday that she will propose distance learning only for students beginning April 6 was an announcement that will likely be a disappointment to area prep sports fans.
While Hofmeister’s plan calls for school buildings to remain closed, she also said in an Oklahoma State Department of Education press release that there will be no extracurricular activities “following critical safety guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control with regard to social distancing for students, staff and school families.”
Hofmeister will formally make her recommendations on Wednesday to the State Board of Education.
Shortly aftter Hofmeister’s statement, Enid Public School posted on its website that there will be no extracurricular activities through the end of the year due to safety concerns.
All sports have previously been suspended through April 6.
As of Monday evening, Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association had not addressed the fate of the currently suspended Classes 2A-6A state basketball tournaments.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.