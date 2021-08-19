ENID, Okla. — Midway through their second week of fall practice, the Plainsmen still have several positions up for grabs as the team prepares for their scrimmage at Bixby on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021.
Enid will have several new faces in the secondary this season as the team looks to replace four seniors (and two starters) from the defensive backfield. Seniors Daigen Gibbens and Reece Slater will both be returning with experience this season.
Gibbens (hamstring) has been out since undergoing surgery in the spring. Enid head coach Rashaun Woods said Gibbons likely won’t be available for the team’s first game against Ponca City on Aug. 27.
Still, he said the 5-10 cornerback has been “getting better” and is expected to be a key piece of the defense when he returns.
“It’s not looking like it right now in my opinion,” Woods said. “We’re just monitoring the situation and he’s doing everything he can to get back. Athletically we’re still pretty solid, we’re just gonna be a little young.”
Slater is expected to move from his safety position to cornerback until Gibbens recovers. Sophomore Seth Carlson was originally destined to be a one-way player for the Plainsmen this season at wide receiver, after playing in the secondary during his freshman season. With Gibbens out, he’ll now move to safety and play offense and defense.
Woods said that several players may be asked to go both ways this season if the team gets unlucky with injuries or is short a player due to COVID-19 protocols.
“He’ll be a guy that will be called on to play both sides, that’s just kind of the situation that we’re in,” Woods said about Carlson. “We still have some other guys like Tyler Cholerton that will be able to play, but we have some answers so that it won’t be so taxing on Seth. Seth is just a ballplayer, he fits the mold to be able to do that. It’s asking a lot of him until we’re 100% healthy, but that’s just where we’re at.”
Senior Alex Macias is another player with some experience from a year ago and will see playing time at safety. He’ll be joined by Cholerton and junior Tommy Markus. Woods said those four players will be competing for the two safety spots over the next several weeks.
The Plainsmen’s defense allowed 30.5 points per game last season and particularly struggled against the pass. The secondary in particular was susceptible to giving up big plays against some of the talented receiving corps they were matched up with.
The level of talent they’ll be facing won’t be much lower this season, as several highly-recruited players are returning for their senior season such as Edmond Santa Fe’s Talyn Shettron.
“We’re pretty solid there, but we’ve got some four-star, big-time top-30 guys that we’re going to be playing out there and we’re going to have to be sound and at times be creative in how we deal with those guys out there, because they’re pretty versatile guys,” Woods said.
The Plainsmen will have a better idea of where they stand after Friday’s scrimmage where they’ll face some of the top teams in the state.
“Particularly against the top teams like Broken Arrow and Bixby, how do we match up physically? Are we able to hold our own? If we are, it’ll be mission-accomplished from a physicality standpoint,” Woods said. “At this point, we’ve got to make sure we compete at a high level, not just to be able to compete, but have a chance to win against those caliber of teams.
That’s the ultimate goal, to be able to compete in 6A1-1, and win games, so it’s not just necessarily about competing. It’s definitely a measuring stick going against teams of that caliber.”
Big Blue Bash
Enid will be welcoming students to the Big Blue Bash on Thursday from 7-8:30 p.m. at D. Bruce Selby Stadium, where students will get the opportunity to participate in a kick, pass and punt competition.
