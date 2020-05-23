Play ball: OSSAA board vote paves way for resumption of athletics

Enid Plainsmen baseball coach Brad Gore was listening via Zoom to the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association's board of directors meeting Friday in Oklahoma City and keeping score as the board voted on OSSAA's proposed three-phase plan to restart high school sports.
"I was counting in my head like 'we're ahead, we're ahead, we're ahead' Gore said. "I was rooting them on. It was good to see."
The vote wound up being close but the board rejected the complex plan by a vote of 7-6. The vote meant OSSAA would not be mandating any COVID-19 related restrictions or limitations and would proceed within the normal rules of OSSAA's administrative handbook, enabling high school sports activities to start up as soon as June 1.
At one point more than 500 people were watching the board meeting online via Zoom.
The board's rejection of the plan was universally well-received among coaches and administrators that spoke with the Enid News & Eagle. A significant outcome of the vote also meant local school districts would be able to determine what restrictions, if any, are needed and develop their own timeframes.
"It was like the people spoke and they listened," Gore said. "I'm real happy with the decision."
While the vote impacted all sports, it was being particularly watched in the Enid area by baseball people as the vote cleared a path toward enabling Connie Mack baseball to be played at David Allen Memorial Ballpark. If the plan had passed, among its many other restrictions, it would have kept sports primarily sidelined until Aug. 1 and therefore scuttled the already shortened season. It also would have forced the three planned Connie Mack tournaments to find another home.
Now, the Enid Plainsmen and Enid Majors can likely begin planning for their season which was tentatively set to start June 1.
Gore said it's his plan to start June 1 but more will be determined after a meeting on Tuesday with Enid Public Schools Athletic Director Billy Tipps and other EHS coaches to discuss how to proceed.
"It won't be normal but it will be a lot closer to normal than what we thought it was going to be," Gore said. "Our No. 1 thing will be taking care of our kids and making sure we're not doing anything goofy. We'll have some protocols in place I'm sure but the way it sounds I think we're going to be playing some baseball soon."
'Best interest of the community'
Tipps acknowledged as much.
"Obviously you always want to make decisions based on the best interest of the community and kids," he said. "We haven't had time yet to discuss it as far as a plan goes."
Tipps did say starting summer baseball June 1 is a possibility.
"It's at least an option," he said. "The board went that way so it's obviously got to be an option, right? But it does come down to local government. We're going to figure out what Enid has in place come June 1 and base a decision on that also."
The EPS AD also sees Friday's vote as a continued sign of what people are expressing.
"I think everybody would like to try to get back to normal as quick as possible and I think the kids are ready," Tipps said. "I think you are seeing it all across America. People are just chomping at the bit to get back to normal, which I think everybody wants."
Doing backflips
Like Gore, Enid Majors new head coach Kris Webb greeted the OSSAA board vote enthusiastically. Maybe, he joked, with a little too much enthusiasm.
"My back hurts right now. I did some backflips a minute ago, so I'm not feeling very well," he said with a laugh. Webb was starting to wonder if he was ever going to get to coach the Majors after being introduced in the media as their new head coach.
"I can tell you what, I was feeling like the biggest jackass in the world because we ran an article (in the Enid News & Eagle) of me being the new coach in Enid and then all this happened."
Since Webb would have been coaching some of his own underclassmen players from Vici High School, he would have been precluded from coaching the Majors if the OSSAA plan had been approved. Now, that obstacle has been removed.
Webb said he had a feeling the vote would turn out the way it did when OSSAA delayed implementing the plan on Tuesday and scheduled a special board meeting on Friday.
"I thought it was a good sign," Webb said. "The rumor was the board didn't like what was being proposed. It gave us some more time to plead our case and I guess it was pleaded well enough that they decided it (rejecting the plan) was the right thing to do.
"I'm really hoping to get out there June 1 and play some organized baseball the best we can but we have to go through proper channels and make sure we are doing it right. It will be nice to see someone throwing something, hitting something and catching something."
A new summer league
Also welcoming the board's vote was Pioneer High School baseball coach Dave Reisen.
"I'm doing better now than I thought I would be doing," he said. "I guess I was cautiously optimistic. I've been hearing some rumblings that some guys might vote that way, but I didn't think there would be enough of them."
Reisen said he watched the board meeting together with Pioneer head football coach / athletic director Gus Overstreet and superintendent Brent Koontz and they all met after the final board vote to discuss what some restrictions may be.
"We talked about possible restrictions on football and baseball," Reisen said. "Basically, we're going to try and be as smart and safe as we can within reason. We're going to have hand sanitizer available, there won't be any shaking of hands after games. If we use our locker rooms we're going to use one of those sanitizing guns and sanitize it before and after each game."
Reisen said right now his schedule plan is to start playing summer baseball June 1. Summer baseball will have a different look at Pioneer this year as he and others have formed the Northwest Oklahoma Summer Baseball League.
The new league features eight teams in two divisions with one division consisting of Alva, Tonkawa, Newkirk and Kremlin-Hillsdale and the other division consisting of Pioneer, Hennessey, Perry and Garber. The teams will each play 10 league games and then participate in a postseason tournament.
"The kids that play Connie Mack have something to play for at the end of the year and we wanted to make the games more important than they have been in the past," Reisen said.
Reisen expects to play 30-35 games this summer which also includes several festivals.
"I'm very excited about (being able to play again)," Reisen said. "But not just for my kids, but all these kids that didn't get to play anything this spring. Hopefully they get to play, but not only that, but maybe just get some normalcy."
OSSAA's rejected plan
Below is the complete plan that was proposed and rejected by the OSSAA board of directors on Friday by a 7-6 vote.
Voting no to the proposal were Jerry Needham of Oktaha, Craig McVay of El Reno, Jason Sternberger of Kingfisher, Rusty Puffinbarger of Leedey, Bryan McNutt of Antlers, Rex Trent of Binger-Olney and Don Schneberger of Boone-Apache.
Voting yes were Rick Pool of Kiowa, Mike Simpson of Guthrie, Darren Melton of Lincoln Christian, Duane Merideth of Durant, Sean McDaniel of Oklahoma City Schools and Jerry Olanson of Glenpool.
The OSSAA worked with state agencies, physicians and the CDC to develop the plan. All of the following mandates must be in place to restart. The plan is fluid and adjustments may need to be made.
Phase 1: June 1 - June 28
On June 1, OSSAA member school coaches may have face-to-face contact with secondary level students using special provisions. No practice or activity-specific instruction, or camps, clinics or leagues may be conducted. Strength and conditioning is permitted.
Everyone must have their temperature checked upon arrival. Anyone with a temperature higher than 100.4 must be sent home. Hands must be washed and hand sanitizer used before touching any equipment. Locker rooms and bathrooms must be sanitized before and after use each day.
There will be a two-person maximum at any piece of equipment, and the spotter must wear a mask. All groups must be at least 6 feet apart, with the total number of people in the weight room complying with 6 feet between each group. Hands must be washed every 30 minutes, and activities using weights, balls, bats, helmets and more must be disinfected every 30 minutes.
Coaches must wear face masks and no personal equipment, like bottles, towels and gloves, are permitted.
There will be no one-on-one scrimmaging, no infield or outfield drills and batting practice must only be live pitch with no catcher or from a tee.
Phase 2: June 29 - July 31
No camps, clinics or leagues may be conducted. Activity-specific instruction may begin.
All participants must comply with social distancing measures. No activity will be longer than 60 minutes. Football practice can be held if it is noncontact only.
Noncontact is defined as the only protective equipment used is helmets, players shall not participate in drills that are designed to cause direct contact with another person. Training devices like air and stand-up dummies, tackling wheels or blocking shields may be used.
Intrasquad scrimmages will be allowed and tryouts will be permitted.
On July 15, unrestricted practice may begin for band, cross country, fall baseball, fastpitch softball and volleyball.
Phase 3: Aug. 1
Practice may continue for band, cross country, fall baseball, fastpitch softball and volleyball. All other activities shall stop specific instruction.
All nonathletic activities are included in these restrictions. Screening players must occur each day. If a person is sent home, they are not permitted to return the same day.
