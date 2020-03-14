OWASSO — Oktaha's Jake Blackwell became the first pitcher this season to shut out the Enid Plainsmen, tossing a three-hit, 10-strikeout gem in a 6-0 win over the Big Blue at the Owasso Baseball Festival Friday.
The Plainsmen (4-3) opened the day with an 11-6 win over Life Prep in a game where they collected only four hits.
"We didn't swing the bats well today,'' said Enid coach Brad Gore. "You have days like that. The wind was blowing in our face and the temperature went from being in the 80s to in the mid-40s. We didn't adjust much. We still have work to do.''
Enid faces Edmond Santa Fe at 10 a.m. Saturday, weather permitting. The game can be heard on KCRC (1390 AM)
Blackwell, who walked only one, did not allow a runner to get past second. He didn't allow a hit until a bunt single by Will Fleece with one out in the fourth. Colby Jarnigan and Garrett Brooks had back-to-back singles with two out in the seventh, but Jake McCool flew out to center to end the game.
"We never gave up,'' Gore said. "We just couldn't get anything going. He (Blackwell) did a good job keeping it down and away. He spotted his pitches well. We didn't make very many adjustments. It was kind of disappointing we didn't adjust in our at-bats. He continued to pitch us the same way. It's early (in the season). We'll keep plugging away.''
Enid junior pitcher Tyler Holland matched Blackwell over the first four innings, allowing only one hit while striking out two. No runner got as far as second.
The Tigers blew the game open in the fifth with six runs on four hits, four walks and an error. Austin Mann's two-RBI single was the big blow. Three runs came on bases-loaded walks. Oktaha had the bases loaded with one out when McCool replaced Holland. He walked Tyler Allen for the sixth run, but prevented Oktaha from ending the game on the eight-run rule when he retired the next two batters.
"Tyler did a good job,'' Gore said. "He just ran into a wall in the fifth inning. He threw the ball well. They just had a big inning.''
ENID 11, LIFE PREP 6
Freshman Dallas Goodpasture threw four strong innings of relief as the Plainsmen virtually walked past Life Prep.
Goodpasture came on in the fourth with the Plainsmen trailing 4-1. He struck out seven over the next four innings, while allowing only three hits and two runs, both earned. He did not walk a batter. Starter Jake Kennedy, another freshman, allowed four runs, all earned, on three hits and two walks. He struck out three.
"Those two freshmen got their feet wet and this was a good place for them to do it,'' Gore said. "Dallas did a real good job. I'm proud of both of them.''
Enid was out hit, 6-4, but drew 13 walks. Fleece's two-RBI single in an eight-run fifth inning was the only time Enid scored runs directly off a base hit.
McCool, Brooks and Maddux Mayberry drew bases-loaded walks. Jarnigan scored on a wild pitch and had an RBI when he was hit by a pitch. Blake Priest had the other RBI on a sacrifice fly. The explosion put Enid up 11-6.
The Plainsmen had cut the lead to 4-3 with two runs in the fourth. Jake Kennedy reached on a fielder's choice. Courtesy runner Corbett Rodgers scored after a walk to Blake Priest, a single by Kade Goeke and a walk to Mayberry. Goeke scored on a ground out by Conner Gore.
Fleece opened the scoring in the first when he walked and scored after walks to Gore and Jarnigan and McCool being hit by a pitch. McCool had two RBI. Mayberry, Fleece and Goeke scored twice.
"They walked us a lot,'' said Gore. "We battled hard and kept fighting and scratching and we finally broke loose.''
The Plainsmen plan to pitch both Priest and Mayberry against Edmond Santa Fe. It will be Enid's last games until facing Westmoore at 11 a.m. and Moore at 1 p.m. Thursday at the Edmond Memorial Festival. EHS starts spring break on Monday.
"We'll mix it up with Blake and Maddux,'' said Gore. "We won't play again for awhile so we may use several guys tomorrow.''
Gore said all of Enid's games — except for a scheduled appearance at the PBR Nationals in Atlanta March 26-28 — are still on. Enid's next home game will be district foe Broken Arrow at 6 p.m. March 23.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.