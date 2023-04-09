ENID, Okla. — On Senior Baseball Day Saturday afternoon, April 8, 2023, juniors Cooper Jarnagin and Karter Simon would take the spotlight in a 10-2 Enid run-rule win over arch-rival Ponca City at David Allen Memorial Ballpark.
Simon helped save Enid’s pitching for Monday and Tuesday’s crucial series with District 6A-4 co-leader Bixby by only allowing two hits and one run over three and two-thirds innings. He struck out four and did not walk a batter.
“He did exactly what we needed him to do,” said Enid coach Brad Gore of Simon. “He did a great job. He threw a lot of strikes and had all three pitches going.”
Simon came in with two out in the second with runners on first and second and EHS trying to protect a 3-1 lead. He got Colton Jones to hit into a force play to end the inning.
Jarnagin threw out a runner from left field for the second straight game when he nailed Brody Wicker trying to score from second on a single by Tegan Hodgson. Jones had scored on the play and one could play the what-if game had Wicker made it 2-0 with only one out.
“If they get a couple of runs, instead of one, it’s a different ballgame,” Gore said. “It was a big play, a momentum killer. He made a great throw. He is a very valuable … he can play almost anywhere.”
Right fielder Dallas Goodpasture had thrown out Grant Harmon at third earlier in the inning when he tried to take an extra base after an overthrow at second. Catcher McCage Hartling threw out Titan Bute trying to steal second after he opened the inning with a single.
“We kicked a couple of balls today, but we did a good job on defense,” Gore said.
The Plainsmen started slow, managing only one hit over three innings — a two-RBI double by Brock Slater in the first which scored Jarnagin and courtesy runner Tyson Kennedy. Simon’s sac fly the batter before scored Garrett Shull. EHS had two walks and a hit batter to open the inning.
The Plainsmen powered its way to six runs in the fourth with an RBI triple by James Humphrey, a two-RBI double by Shull and an RBI double by Hartling.
Slater drove in his third run of the day with a single while Goodpasture’s sac fly got Jake Kennedy home to make it 9-2.
EHS ended the game in the fifth. Aidan Robinson singled and went to second on a Shull single. Jarnagin forced Robinson at third but Shull ended the game when he stole third and scored on an overthrow.
“We wanted to get the game over with because we didn’t want to use any more pitching,’’ Gore said. “We’ll have everybody but Karter available Monday and Tuesday.”
Shull scored three runs on the day with Tyson Kennedy scoring twice. Every EHS starter reached base. Seniors Jake Kennedy, Humphrey, Slater and Goodpasture were honored before the game.
“It’s good to see all the guys do well,” Gore said. “When you have a special day like this, it’s really good to see the seniors succeed.
“We came out of the gate a little slow and we have to get over that. If you wait around until the fourth or fifth inning at the regional tournament, it might be too late. You need to be ready at first pitch.”
Bixby and Union share the district lead at 7-1 with Enid and Stillwater a game behind at 6-2. Bixby comes to David Allen at 6 p.m. Monday with EHS going to the Spartans Tuesday. Jake Kennedy will go in Game 1 on the mound.
“Bixby is really talented,” Gore said. “They have as many arms as anyone in the state. I just hope the kids can respond.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.